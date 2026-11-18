Temperatures to reach 32°C as winds strengthen and unsettled weather continues
Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions on Wednesday, with a chance of rainfall in some northern, eastern and coastal areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather bureau said the country is being affected by a weak surface low-pressure system accompanied by an extension of an upper-air low-pressure system.
Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh at times, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25km/h and reaching 35km/h in coastal and inland areas and 40km/h in mountainous regions.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 28°C and 32°C in inland areas, 27°C to 30°C along the coast and on islands, and 20°C to 25°C in mountainous areas. Minimum temperatures could fall to 11°C in the mountains and 14°C inland.
The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
Rain chances continue on Thursday
The NCM said unsettled weather would continue on Thursday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and convective clouds bringing a chance of rainfall to some northern, eastern and coastal areas.
Northwesterly winds will gradually turn southeasterly, reaching speeds of up to 40km/h.
Conditions are expected to improve on Friday, with fair to partly cloudy skies, although clouds will persist over islands and some coastal and northern areas.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Saturday morning across some inland areas. Winds could reach 40km/h, while the Arabian Gulf may become rough at times, particularly in northern waters during the afternoon.
Mist and fog possible over the weekend
On Saturday, fair to partly cloudy conditions are forecast, with clouds developing over some coastal, northern and island areas.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight, with a chance of mist forming in some inland areas on Sunday morning. The Arabian Gulf will be moderate to rough, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
Similar conditions are forecast for Sunday, with a chance of fog or mist developing in western areas overnight and into Monday morning.
Winds will remain light to moderate, freshening at times over the sea and reaching 40km/h.
The NCM said the Arabian Gulf would become slight to moderate on Sunday, while the Oman Sea would remain slight.