Temperatures to reach 32°C inland, with cooler conditions in the mountains
Dubai: Parts of the UAE could see rainfall from Tuesday through Thursday, with winds expected to reach speeds of up to 40km/h over the coming days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather on Tuesday, November 17, will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light rain over islands and some coastal and northern areas.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 27°C and 30°C in coastal areas and between 28°C and 32°C inland. Mountainous regions will see cooler conditions, with highs ranging from 20°C to 25°C.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally strengthening to 35km/h, while seas will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Rain forecast for Wednesday and Thursday
Cloudy conditions are expected to continue on Wednesday and Thursday, November 18 and 19, with a chance of rainfall in some northern, eastern and coastal areas.
Northwesterly winds will gradually shift southeasterly, blowing at speeds of 10 to 25km/h and occasionally reaching 40km/h.
Seas will remain slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Humid conditions and rough seas over the weekend
The weather is expected to become fair to partly cloudy on Friday, November 20, although clouds will continue to develop over islands and some coastal and northern areas.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Saturday morning in some inland areas.
Winds will reach speeds of up to 40km/h, with the Arabian Gulf becoming rough at times by Friday afternoon.
Similar conditions are forecast for Saturday, November 21, with fair to partly cloudy skies and occasional cloud cover over islands and coastal and northern areas.
Humidity is expected to rise again overnight and into Sunday morning in some inland areas.
The Arabian Gulf will experience moderate to rough seas on Saturday, while conditions in the Oman Sea will remain slight.