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UAE weather: Rain possible from Monday, rough seas expected on Saturday

Inland temperatures may reach 34°C on Saturday, with mountain lows dropping to 10°C

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE weather: Rain possible from Monday, rough seas expected on Saturday
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Dubai: Parts of the UAE could experience light rain from Monday through Wednesday, following a weekend of partly cloudy skies, strong winds and rough seas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The five-day forecast, covering Saturday, 14 November, to Wednesday, 18 November, indicates increasing cloud cover and a possibility of rain over some coastal, northern and eastern areas.

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Saturday: Strong winds and rough seas

Saturday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly over coastal areas and islands. Northwesterly to southwesterly winds will generally range from 10 to 25km/h, occasionally strengthening to 45km/h over the sea.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough, becoming very rough at times in western areas, while the Oman Sea will be moderate to slight.

Temperatures could reach 34°C in inland areas, 31°C along the coast and 26°C in the mountains. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall to 15°C inland and 10°C in mountainous areas.

Sunday: Cloudy conditions continue

Partly cloudy skies will persist on Sunday, 15 November, with low clouds forming over some areas, particularly along the coast and islands.

Winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally reaching 40km/h over the sea. The Arabian Gulf will be moderate, becoming rough in western areas, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

Monday and Tuesday: Light rain possible

The possibility of rainfall will increase on Monday, 16 November, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions expected across the country.

Light rain could fall over islands and some coastal and northern areas, with similar conditions forecast for Tuesday, 17 November.

Winds will generally range between 10 and 25km/h, occasionally reaching 40km/h over the sea on both days.

The Arabian Gulf will be moderate to rough in western areas on Monday. Conditions are expected to ease slightly on Tuesday, although the sea could become rough at times in the west. The Oman Sea will remain slight.

Wednesday: Rain chances extend to eastern areas

Cloudy conditions are expected to continue on Wednesday, 18 November, with a possibility of rainfall over some northern, eastern and coastal areas.

Winds will remain light to moderate, becoming fresh at times over the sea.

Marine conditions are forecast to improve, with slight to moderate waves in the Arabian Gulf and slight seas in the Oman Sea.

The NCM's forecast indicates that rainfall will be limited to certain areas, rather than widespread across the country.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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