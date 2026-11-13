Strong winds and light rain expected in parts of UAE
Abu Dhabi: Strong northwesterly winds will stir up dust in parts of the UAE on Friday and leave the Arabian Gulf rough to very rough, before a chance of light rain reaches some coastal and eastern areas early next week.
Winds could reach 45km/h along the coast and over the islands, according to the National Centre of Meteorology’s forecast for November 13. Skies will be partly cloudy, with low clouds over some areas and blowing dust particularly in the west.
The Sea of Oman will be moderate to rough. Inland and mountainous areas could experience winds of up to 40km/h.
Daytime temperatures will range from 27°C to 31°C along the coast and on the islands, rising to between 30°C and 34°C inland. Mountain areas will be cooler, with highs of 22°C to 26°C and overnight lows of 12°C to 17°C.
The country is being affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system, accompanied by another in the upper atmosphere.
Partly cloudy conditions will continue on Saturday, November 14, with low clouds appearing over some areas.
Northwesterly to southwesterly winds will generally blow at 10–25km/h but could reach 45km/h, becoming strong at times over the sea.
The Arabian Gulf will stay rough, while conditions in the Sea of Oman will ease from rough to moderate.
Cloud cover will increase at times over some coastal and eastern areas on Sunday. Winds could reach 40km/h over the sea, with the Arabian Gulf remaining rough and the Sea of Oman becoming slight.
By Monday, November 16, clouds over some coastal and eastern areas could bring light rain. Similar conditions are forecast for Tuesday, with winds reaching 40km/h on both days.
Seas in the Arabian Gulf will ease from rough to moderate on Monday. On Tuesday, they will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the west. The Sea of Oman will remain slight on both days.