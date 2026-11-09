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Weather forecast: UAE braces for heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas this week

NCM forecasts falling temperatures and winds reaching 45km/h

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Weather forecast: UAE braces for heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas this week
In its five-day forecast, the NCM said the country would experience unsettled weather conditions from Monday through Thursday, with temperatures expected to drop as clouds build up and rainfall becomes more widespread.

Dubai: Heavy rain is expected to hit several parts of the UAE on Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by strong winds reaching 45km/h, blowing dust and rough to very rough seas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest five-day forecast, the NCM said the country would experience unsettled weather conditions from Monday through Thursday, with temperatures expected to drop as clouds build up and rainfall becomes more widespread.

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The weather conditions are associated with an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.

On Monday, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly over coastal areas and islands, with a chance of light rainfall.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, reaching 40km/h along coastal areas and 35km/h inland and over the mountains.

Temperatures will reach 34°C to 38°C in inland areas, 32°C to 36°C along the coast and islands, and 25°C to 30°C in mountainous regions.

The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by Tuesday morning, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

On Tuesday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will continue, with light rainfall possible over islands and some coastal and northern areas. Temperatures are expected to decrease, while north-westerly winds could reach 40km/h. The Arabian Gulf will become moderate to rough.

Heavy rain expected on Wednesday and Thursday

Weather conditions are forecast to intensify on Wednesday, with convective clouds bringing rainfall to scattered areas at intervals. Rain could be heavy at times in some locations.

South-easterly winds will shift to north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong at times and reaching speeds of 45km/h, causing blowing dust.

Seas will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea.

Similar conditions are expected on Thursday, with further rainfall over scattered areas, potentially heavy at times, and another slight decrease in temperatures.

Winds will reach 45km/h, while the Arabian Gulf will remain very rough to rough.

By Friday, conditions are expected to improve, with fair to partly cloudy skies and clouds appearing over northern areas.

However, fresh to strong winds reaching 45km/h could continue to cause blowing dust, while seas will remain very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.

The NCM forecast indicates that Wednesday and Thursday will see the most unsettled weather of the week, with the possibility of heavy rainfall, stronger winds and deteriorating sea conditions

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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