NCM forecasts light rain over islands and western coastal areas from Monday night
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to experience light rainfall, stronger winds reaching 50km/h and a drop in temperatures over the coming days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest five-day forecast, the NCM said Saturday, November 7, would be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective cloud formation over eastern areas by the afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to reach between 35°C and 38°C in inland areas, 33°C to 36°C along the coast and on islands, and 23°C to 31°C in mountainous regions.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening to 35km/h, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
On Sunday, November 8, conditions will remain generally fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over northern and eastern parts of the country.
Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 25km/h, occasionally reaching 35km/h. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Rain possible from Monday night
The weather is expected to change on Monday, November 9, with increasing cloud cover over islands and some western coastal areas by night and into Tuesday morning, bringing a possibility of light rainfall.
Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, reaching 40km/h at times over the sea. Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will become rough by night, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
On Tuesday, November 10, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast over islands and western coastal areas, with another chance of light rain.
Temperatures are expected to decrease, while winds could reach 45km/h, particularly offshore, causing blowing dust at times.
The Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate at times.
By Wednesday, November 11, wind speeds could reach 50km/h, with fresh to strong winds, particularly over the sea, potentially stirring up dust.
Clouds will continue to develop over islands and some coastal areas, with a possibility of light rainfall.
Sea conditions will remain rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by night.
The changing conditions will be associated with a weak surface pressure system and an extension of weak upper-air high pressure, according to the NCM.