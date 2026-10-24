Convective clouds may bring rain north and east through Wednesday, with fog also possible.
Abu Dhabi: Convective clouds could bring rainfall to parts of the UAE from Saturday through Wednesday, while strong winds may stir up dust and fog could develop overnight, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions on Saturday, October 24, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and western areas during the afternoon, potentially bringing rain and a drop in temperatures.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Sunday morning across some coastal and inland areas, raising the possibility of fog or mist.
Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times when clouds develop and potentially blowing dust. Speeds will range from 10 to 25km/h, with gusts reaching 35km/h in coastal areas, 40km/h inland and 45km/h in the mountains.
Temperatures on Saturday are forecast to reach 33°C to 37°C along the coast and on the islands, 35°C to 39°C inland and 26°C to 32°C in mountainous areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Rain chances continue through Wednesday
Sunday, October 25: Fair to partly cloudy weather is expected, with convective clouds forming over northern and eastern areas and bringing a chance of rainfall. Humidity will increase overnight and into Monday morning, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.
Southeasterly winds will turn northwesterly, reaching 40km/h at times. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Monday, October 26: Similar conditions are expected, with possible rainfall from convective clouds over northern and eastern areas. Winds will become fresh to strong at times, reaching 50km/h and potentially causing blowing dust.
Humid conditions overnight and on Tuesday morning could again lead to fog or mist. The sea will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Tuesday, October 27: The possibility of rain will persist in northern and eastern areas, with fair to partly cloudy skies elsewhere. Winds will reach 50km/h at times, particularly around convective clouds, bringing a risk of blowing dust.
Humidity will increase overnight, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas on Wednesday morning. Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Wednesday, October 28: Convective clouds could continue to develop over northern and eastern areas, bringing further chances of rainfall.
Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will range from 10 to 25km/h, reaching 50km/h at times and potentially stirring up dust.
Humid conditions are expected overnight and into Thursday morning, particularly over western coastal and inland areas, where fog or mist may form.
Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The forecast weather pattern is associated with an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system.