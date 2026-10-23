Showers possible in eastern and western UAE areas, with dusty winds reaching 50km/h today
Abu Dhabi: Parts of the UAE could experience rain for five consecutive days from Friday, October 23, to Tuesday, October 27, with strong winds reaching 50km/h at times and fog or mist forming in some coastal and inland areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The five-day forecast points to unsettled conditions across parts of the country, although skies are expected to remain generally fair to partly cloudy. Convective clouds could develop over eastern and western areas on Friday and Saturday afternoons, bringing possible showers.
Friday will begin with humid conditions in some coastal and inland areas, where mist may form during the morning.
Skies will be fair to partly cloudy for much of the day, but convective clouds could develop over eastern and western regions in the afternoon, potentially bringing rain.
Southeasterly winds will gradually turn northwesterly, blowing at speeds of 10 to 25km/h before strengthening to as much as 50km/h during cloud activity. Stronger gusts could raise dust and reduce visibility in affected areas.
Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Similar conditions are forecast for Saturday, October 24, with another humid morning and a possibility of fog or mist in coastal and inland areas.
Afternoon cloud development over eastern and western regions could again bring showers, while winds may reach 50km/h and stir up dust.
The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, while conditions in the Sea of Oman will remain slight.
The possibility of rainfall will shift towards northern and eastern parts of the country from Sunday, October 25, with convective clouds expected to develop and bring showers to some areas.
The day will begin with humid conditions and a chance of fog or mist, followed by generally fair to partly cloudy skies.
Winds will remain light to moderate for much of the day, ranging from 10 to 25km/h, but could strengthen to 50km/h around developing clouds, causing blowing dust.
The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, while the Sea of Oman will remain slight.
On Monday, October 26, the unsettled pattern is expected to continue, with possible rain associated with convective clouds over northern and eastern regions.
Coastal and inland areas could again experience early morning fog or mist, while winds may reach 50km/h during stronger cloud activity.
Seas are forecast to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
By Tuesday, October 27, the NCM expects similar conditions, although the strongest winds are forecast to ease slightly.
Northern and eastern areas could still experience rainfall, while humidity may lead to fog or mist in some coastal and inland locations during the morning.
Winds will range from 10 to 25km/h, occasionally strengthening to 40km/h and raising dust around convective clouds.
Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.