Motorists are advised to slow down and avoid wadis as unstable weather approaches the UAE
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior has issued a weather warning, urging residents to exercise caution as rain, thunderstorms, hail and strong winds are forecast across parts of the country.
The ministry warned that unsettled conditions could bring rainfall of varying intensity, thunder, lightning and hail, with reduced visibility in some areas.
It urged motorists to reduce their speed, follow safety guidelines and remain alert, particularly in areas affected by adverse weather.
Residents were also advised to stay away from wadis, where rainwater can flow rapidly, and areas prone to water accumulation. The ministry warned against going out to sea or visiting beaches during the unsettled conditions.
The alert comes as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts a chance of rain across parts of the UAE on Wednesday, October 21, with winds potentially reaching 50km/h.
According to the NCM, conditions will be generally fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming in eastern areas before extending towards parts of the interior and western regions during the afternoon, accompanied by rainfall.
Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity and potentially raising dust. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds are forecast at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, reaching 50km/h at times.
Conditions are expected to become humid overnight and into Thursday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with a possibility of light fog.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 39°C in Dubai and Sharjah, 38°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Al Ain and Liwa. Fujairah is expected to record a high of 33°C.
Seas are expected to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, according to the NCM.
The Ministry of Interior stressed the importance of following official safety instructions and avoiding potentially hazardous areas during the period of unsettled weather.