Storm clouds bring hail to eastern UAE as the NCM monitors rainfall and changing weather.
Abu Dhabi: Heavy rain and hail have swept across parts of the UAE, including Al Ain, Hatta, Kalba and Ras Al Khaimah, as towering thunderstorm clouds developed over eastern areas of the country.
Hail was reported in Wadi Al Helo on the Kalba road and in Muzaira, east of Hatta, while rain fell in Al Saad along the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain road and Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah. Rainfall was also reported earlier in Malaqit, Al Ain.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said it is monitoring several convective cloud cells, with weather radar showing pink areas north of Al Ain, indicating the presence of hail.
Small hailstones were observed east of Shawka, in Masfout and Bint Badaa Masoud, according to the centre.
Al Aamerah recorded heavy rainfall accompanied by hail, with a local weather station measuring 7.4 millimetres of rain at the time of the update.
The NCM said the storm clouds were moving southeast and urged residents to exercise caution as it continued monitoring weather conditions.
The weather activity is associated with cumulonimbus clouds, towering storm clouds formed by strong upward air currents that can produce intense rainfall, thunder, lightning and gusty winds.
The NCM forecast further chances of rainfall on Saturday, October 17, with fair to partly cloudy skies and convective clouds expected to develop over eastern areas during the afternoon.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Sunday morning across some coastal and inland areas, raising the possibility of fog or mist.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast before shifting northwesterly. They could strengthen at times with cloud activity, stirring up dust, with speeds of 10 to 25 km/h and gusts reaching 40 km/h.
Seas are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Despite the rainfall, temperatures are expected to remain high in parts of the country on Saturday.
Liwa is forecast to record the highest temperature at 40°C, followed by Al Ain at 39°C and Ruwais at 38°C.
Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to reach 37°C, while Dubai is forecast to hit 36°C. Temperatures could reach 35°C in Ajman and 34°C in Fujairah.
Maximum humidity could rise to 90 per cent in Sharjah and Liwa, while Abu Dhabi could experience humidity levels of up to 85 per cent.
The NCM has urged the public to remain cautious and follow weather updates as convective cloud activity continues over parts of the country.