UAE weather: Dense fog on Friday morning, possible rain ahead

Foggy start to the day as forecasters predict changing conditions across the country
Dubai: Dense fog blanketed parts of the UAE early Friday morning, reducing visibility in some areas, as forecasters warned of possible rain and dusty winds over the next four days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions on Friday, with convective clouds likely to develop over eastern areas in the afternoon, potentially bringing rain.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Saturday morning across some coastal and inland areas, raising the possibility of fog or mist.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast before shifting northwesterly. They could strengthen at times with cloud activity, stirring up dust, with speeds of 10 to 25 km/h and gusts reaching 45 km/h.
Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Similar conditions are forecast for Saturday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a possibility of convective cloud formation during the afternoon, accompanied by rainfall in some areas.
Humidity will increase again on Saturday night and Sunday morning, with fog or mist possible in coastal and inland locations.
On Sunday, rain-bearing clouds could develop over parts of the northern and eastern regions during the afternoon. Humid conditions are expected overnight and into Monday morning, with a chance of fog or mist.
Monday will bring another possibility of afternoon showers, particularly in eastern and southern areas, as convective clouds develop.
Mist could form in some coastal and inland areas overnight and into Tuesday morning.
Winds throughout the four-day period are expected to remain generally light to moderate, occasionally strengthening with cloud activity and causing blowing dust. Gusts could reach 40 km/h from Saturday through Monday.
Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea throughout the period.