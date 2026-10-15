UAE weather alert: Hail, heavy rain hit Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah; NCM issues flash flood warning

Showers lash Al Dhaid, Mleiha, rainy cloud warnings remain in place until 10pm
Dubai: Heavy rain and hail fell over parts of Sharjah on Thursday afternoon, as unsettled weather continued to sweep across the UAE and the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued alerts for convective clouds and flash flooding.
Videos shared by Storm Centre showed intense showers in Al Dhaid, Washah and Mleiha. Images circulating on social media also showed hailstones covering the ground and vehicles driving through waterlogged roads as the downpour continued.
Rain also fell in Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah, while showers were reported in Siji and Tawian in Fujairah.
The NCM has issued a convective cloud alert valid from 12.30pm to 10pm on Thursday, October 15.
Yellow warnings cover large parts of the eastern region, stretching from Ras Al Khaimah through Fujairah and the Hajar mountain areas, as well as pockets of the southern and western regions of Abu Dhabi. Under a yellow warning, residents are advised to be on the lookout if they go out for outdoor activities.
An orange warning is in place over parts of the eastern mountains. An orange alert means hazardous weather events are expected, and residents should comply with advice issued by the authorities.
Convective clouds can develop quickly and bring sudden heavy rain, hail, lightning and strong winds that may stir up dust and reduce visibility.
The NCM also issued a flash flood alert from 2pm to 7pm over some mountain areas. The centre urged residents to take caution during rainfall and stay away from areas prone to flash flooding, such as wadis and valleys.
The wet spell is part of a wider period of unsettled weather, with rain forecast across parts of the country through the weekend and into Monday. Eastern and southern areas are expected to see the most cloud activity, particularly in the afternoons.
Authorities have urged residents to take precautions while the alerts are in place:
Drive carefully, reduce speed and keep a safe distance from other vehicles on wet roads.
Do not drive through flooded roads or valleys, as water levels can rise quickly.
Stay away from wadis, dams and low-lying areas during and after rainfall.
Avoid outdoor activities in mountain areas while flash flood warnings are active.
Park vehicles in covered or elevated areas if hail is expected.
Follow updates from the NCM and official sources only, and avoid sharing unverified information.