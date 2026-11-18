UAE’s National Center of Meteorology said earlier today that there was a chance of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall and fresh to strong winds at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 50 km/hr over some Eastern, Northern and coastal areas from 1pm onwards. It added that the conditions would last till Friday.

Think you can get away with just moisturizer on a cloudy day? You couldn't be more wrong, explains NCM. In an X post, it explained: "Temperature alone doesn’t indicate UV intensity. Check the UV Index before heading outdoors to understand exposure levels, plan your activities, and take the right precautions to reduce UV risks."

Enjoying the rainy weather? That's great - but here's your friendly reminder not to try taking pictures while you drive no matter how tempting the landscape. Why? For one thing, you are putting yourself and others at risk. For another, you will get a fine - it's Dh800 for trying to exercise your photography talents while in charge of a steering wheel. Drive safe!

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.