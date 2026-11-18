Convective clouds bring rain and strong winds to UAE's eastern and northern areas
The rains have begun in earnest across some of the emirates and they are expected to continue sporadically until Friday.
UAE’s National Center of Meteorology said earlier today that there was a chance of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall and fresh to strong winds at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 50 km/hr over some Eastern, Northern and coastal areas from 1pm onwards. It added that the conditions would last till Friday.
Stormcentre.com has started to report the rain tapping down Al Tawyeen Road, north of Fujairah; over Jabal Mubrah in Ras Al Khaimah; and across Dibba Al-Fujairah.
Forecasts had also indicated that there was a chance of clouds forming over some (especially mountainous) areas this week.
Earlier in the day Abu Dhabi Police also urged motorists to drive carefully amid rainy weather, calling on road users to follow the dynamic speed limits as displayed on electronic information boards.
Think you can get away with just moisturizer on a cloudy day? You couldn't be more wrong, explains NCM. In an X post, it explained: "Temperature alone doesn’t indicate UV intensity. Check the UV Index before heading outdoors to understand exposure levels, plan your activities, and take the right precautions to reduce UV risks."
Enjoying the rainy weather? That's great - but here's your friendly reminder not to try taking pictures while you drive no matter how tempting the landscape. Why? For one thing, you are putting yourself and others at risk. For another, you will get a fine - it's Dh800 for trying to exercise your photography talents while in charge of a steering wheel. Drive safe!