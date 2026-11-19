NCM forecasts more rain across northern, eastern, coastal areas, with winds up to 45km/h
Dubai: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah on Thursday evening, as unstable weather conditions brought downpours to mountainous areas and roads across the northern and eastern regions of the UAE.
Rainfall was reported on Jebel Mebrah in Ras Al Khaimah, along Sheikh Khalifa Street leading towards Fujairah, and in Wadi Saham, Al Tawyeen and Kalba in Fujairah.
The downpours came as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast further unsettled weather across the country, with convective clouds expected to bring rainfall to several areas on Thursday and Friday.
In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM predicted partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times, with rain-bearing clouds developing over northern, eastern and coastal areas.
The centre also forecast winds reaching speeds of up to 45km/h, potentially causing blowing dust and reduced horizontal visibility in exposed areas.
Seas could become rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, particularly during periods of stronger winds.
The unsettled conditions are linked to weak surface low-pressure systems accompanied by an extension of an upper-air low-pressure system, which has contributed to cloud formation and rainfall across parts of the country.
The NCM has also issued a yellow rain alert covering Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and parts of Al Ain until 9am on Friday, alongside warnings of possible flash floods in mountainous areas.
Temperatures are forecast to range from 26°C to 30°C in coastal areas and 28°C to 32°C inland, while mountainous regions will experience cooler conditions, with highs of 18°C to 23°C.
Rain chances are expected to ease over the weekend, although cloudy conditions may persist in northern and coastal areas.