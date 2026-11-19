NCM forecasts cloudy skies, strong winds and rough seas in parts of the country
Dubai: Rain is expected across parts of the UAE on Thursday, with winds reaching up to 45km/h and rough seas possible in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecast partly cloudy to cloudy conditions at times, accompanied by convective clouds bringing rainfall to some northern, eastern and coastal areas.
The unsettled weather is associated with surface low-pressure systems and an extension of an upper-air low-pressure system.
Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times, blowing from the northwest to southeast at speeds of 10–25km/h, reaching 45km/h in inland and mountainous areas and 40km/h along the coast.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough with cloud activity in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to reach between 26°C and 30°C in coastal areas and islands, rising to 28°C–32°C inland. Mountainous areas will experience cooler conditions, with highs ranging from 18°C to 23°C.
Rain chances continue on Friday
The NCM expects partly cloudy to cloudy conditions on Friday, with a chance of rainfall in some northern and coastal areas.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Saturday morning, with mist possible in some coastal and inland areas. Winds could reach 40km/h, while seas may become rough at times in the northern Arabian Gulf.
Saturday will be generally fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times in northern areas, with humid conditions and possible mist overnight.
Sunday is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of mist in some areas.
Rain could return to parts of the northern and eastern UAE on Monday, while fog or mist may develop in some western areas overnight and into Tuesday morning, the NCM said.