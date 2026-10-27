The NCM forecasts more rain on Wednesday in northern and eastern areas, with 50km/h winds
Dubai: Hail fell across parts of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday, October 27, as unsettled weather brought rainfall and flowing wadis to the UAE's eastern and northern regions, with further showers forecast through Saturday.
Among the areas affected were Midq in Fujairah and Al Manai and Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah, while rainwater also flowed through wadis near Sheikh Khalifa Road leading towards Fujairah.
The conditions followed an earlier forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), which had warned of convective clouds bringing rain to northern, eastern and southern areas on Tuesday.
The centre had also forecast winds of 10 to 25km/h, strengthening to 45km/h at times around cloud formations and potentially stirring up dust.
Rain and winds of up to 50km/h expected on Wednesday
The unsettled conditions are expected to continue on Wednesday, October 28, with partly cloudy skies and a chance of convective clouds developing over northern and eastern areas, bringing rainfall.
According to the NCM's four-day outlook, southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 25km/h, reaching 50km/h at times around clouds and causing blowing dust.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning across some coastal and inland areas, particularly in the west, with fog or mist possible.
Showers forecast through Saturday
On Thursday, October 29, further rainfall is possible as convective clouds develop over eastern and southern areas. Winds may reach 45km/h, while mist could form overnight and on Friday morning, particularly in western areas.
Similar conditions are expected on Friday, October 30, with a chance of rain in eastern parts of the country. Winds will range from 10 to 25km/h, occasionally strengthening to 45km/h.
By Saturday, October 31, convective clouds could again bring showers to eastern and northern areas, although maximum wind speeds are expected to ease to 35km/h.
Humidity is forecast to increase overnight and into Sunday morning across some coastal and inland areas.
Seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea throughout the four-day period.