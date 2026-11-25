All the updates on RAK crash that killed 13 passengers, including new UAE visa holders
Ras Al Khaimah: A bus-truck collision in Ras Al Khaimah in the early hours of Tuesday, November 24, has killed 13 people, making it the UAE's second major road tragedy in less than two weeks. It follows the Fujairah crash that claimed 14 lives.
Together, two crashes involving trucks have now killed 27 people. Here is what we know so far.
The Ministry of Interior said a passenger bus carrying 41 people collided with a truck parked on the roadside after a technical breakdown. The crash happened on Al Watan Road, in the Southern Regions belt, in the early hours of Tuesday.
Eleven people died initially. Two others later succumbed to critical injuries in hospital, Ras Al Khaimah Police said on Tuesday afternoon, taking the toll to 13.
Police said 14 people were injured, with injuries of varying severity. National Ambulance later confirmed its teams treated 26 injured people at the scene, 14 of whom were taken to hospital.
Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services transported another nine injured people. The injured were taken to several hospitals, including Kalba Hospital, Al Dhaid Hospital, Saqr Hospital and Hatta Hospital.
Specialist rescue teams rushed to the scene as soon as the incident was reported.
They included officers from Al Munaie Comprehensive Police Station and the Search and Rescue Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, as well as Hatta Police patrols, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Civil Defence and Kadra Police.
National Ambulance deployed 16 ambulances and five first responder vehicles in a coordinated operation with Ras Al Khaimah Police and other authorities.
A travel agency that arranged the trip told Gulf News that most of the passengers were returning to the UAE after completing a visa change in Oman.
Several had travelled on Sunday and were heading back on Monday after their new visit visas were issued from Sharjah.
Some were UAE residents switching jobs who needed to stay on visit visas temporarily while their new employment visas were processed. The agency said there were 40 passengers and the driver on board.
The passengers had processed their visas through different tour and travel companies, it said, while it was responsible for arranging their transport.
Police told Gulf News the victims were Asians.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed on Tuesday evening that Indian nationals were among those killed.
Authorities are yet to confirm the identities of the victims and the injured, and the severity of the impact has made the process particularly challenging.
Local authorities are coordinating with the travel agencies, diplomatic missions, hospitals, families and social workers.
The Indian Consulate has reached out to the bereaved families and is working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance.
It has shared its 24/7 toll-free helpline, 800-46342.
The main travel agency that organised the trip is coordinating with families, diplomatic missions and local authorities.
Police said they had completed their investigation and referred the case file to the Public Prosecution for further investigation.
No preliminary investigation report has been announced till the time of publication.
Ras Al Khaimah Police extended its condolences to the families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. It urged motorists to stay alert and focused behind the wheel and to anticipate unexpected hazards. It also asked the public not to publish or circulate rumours and to rely on official sources.
National Ambulance offered its condolences and urged drivers to follow traffic rules and safety guidelines.
Two consecutive collisions on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road in Fujairah on November 12 claimed 14 lives, including 10 Emiratis and four Indians, and left 30 others injured. Combined with the Ras Al Khaimah crash, the two road tragedies have claimed 27 lives in the UAE in less than two weeks. Both incidents involved collisions with stationary trucks, highlighting a disturbing parallel between the two tragedies.