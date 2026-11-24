Two more passengers die in hospital following early-morning collision on Al Watan Road
The death toll from a major bus-truck collision in Ras Al Khaimah rose to 13 on Tuesday after two more people died from critical injuries in hospital, police said.
The crash occurred in the early hours of Tuesday on Al Watan Road, within the Southern Regions belt, when a passenger bus carrying 41 people collided with a truck parked on the roadside following a technical breakdown.
The collision initially claimed 11 lives. Two other people later succumbed to their critical injuries after being taken to hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities to 13. Another 14 people sustained injuries of varying severity.
Specialist emergency and rescue teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the report.
The responding teams included officers from Al Munaie Comprehensive Police Station and the Search and Rescue Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, as well as Hatta Police patrols, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Civil Defence and Kadra.
The deceased and injured were transported to several hospitals for treatment.
The relevant authorities have taken over the accident file to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and complete the necessary legal procedures.
The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery.
Police urged motorists to remain alert and focused behind the wheel, warning them to anticipate unexpected hazards on the road to protect their own safety and that of other road users.
The authority also appealed to members of the public not to publish or circulate rumours, stressing the importance of obtaining information from official sources.