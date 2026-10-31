GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Deadly highway crash leaves 10 dead and 24 injured, 10 in unstable condition

Ten of those injured remain in unstable condition; 14 suffered minor to moderate injuries

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The injured were taken to hospitals for medical treatment, while the bodies of those killed were transferred for the necessary legal procedures.
The injured were taken to hospitals for medical treatment, while the bodies of those killed were transferred for the necessary legal procedures.
Supplied

Cairo: At least 10 people were killed and 24 others injured when a minibus carrying workers collided with a heavy goods vehicle on a major road in Egypt's Giza governorate on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

The ministry said 10 of the injured were in unstable condition, while the remaining 14 sustained minor to moderate injuries. The bodies of the 10 victims were transferred to the morgue at October Central Hospital.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Police and ambulances rushed to the scene on the Middle Ring Road after receiving reports of the collision. The injured were taken to hospitals for medical treatment, while the bodies of those killed were transferred for the necessary legal procedures.

Preliminary information indicated that the crash involved a heavy goods vehicle and a minibus used to transport workers, resulting in a large number of casualties and drawing renewed attention to the dangers of accidents involving heavy vehicles and passenger transport.

Traffic police were deployed to the scene to remove the damaged vehicles, clear the road and restore traffic flow, while investigators began examining the circumstances of the collision and determining responsibility.

The Middle Ring Road is a major transport route in Greater Cairo, connecting several cities and residential developments. It intersects with key highways, including the Al Dabaa Road, which provides a connection between Cairo and the North Coast.

Authorities are continuing to examine the crash site and interview witnesses, while the Public Prosecution investigates the exact cause of the collision and whether human error, a mechanical fault or other factors were involved.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Egypt

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ministry said investigation found that the billboard belonged to an advertising company that had contracted an international firm to distribute advertising content electronically.

Porn appears on highway billboard, what went so wrong?

44m ago2m read
Two people were killed and 42 others injured, including university students, when a passenger bus collided with a truck in Egypt's Beni Suef governorate, north of Cairo.

2 killed, 42 injured in Egypt bus-truck collision

1m read
At least 13 people were killed and over 30 injured on Tuesday when a passenger bus collided with a heavy goods vehicle on Egypt's Cairo–Assiut Western Desert Road.

Egypt bus-truck crash kills 13, injures dozens

2m read
Egypt discovers fragments of 2 giant Ramses II statues

Egypt discovers fragments of 2 giant Ramses II statues

1m read