Ten of those injured remain in unstable condition; 14 suffered minor to moderate injuries
Cairo: At least 10 people were killed and 24 others injured when a minibus carrying workers collided with a heavy goods vehicle on a major road in Egypt's Giza governorate on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Population said.
The ministry said 10 of the injured were in unstable condition, while the remaining 14 sustained minor to moderate injuries. The bodies of the 10 victims were transferred to the morgue at October Central Hospital.
Police and ambulances rushed to the scene on the Middle Ring Road after receiving reports of the collision. The injured were taken to hospitals for medical treatment, while the bodies of those killed were transferred for the necessary legal procedures.
Preliminary information indicated that the crash involved a heavy goods vehicle and a minibus used to transport workers, resulting in a large number of casualties and drawing renewed attention to the dangers of accidents involving heavy vehicles and passenger transport.
Traffic police were deployed to the scene to remove the damaged vehicles, clear the road and restore traffic flow, while investigators began examining the circumstances of the collision and determining responsibility.
The Middle Ring Road is a major transport route in Greater Cairo, connecting several cities and residential developments. It intersects with key highways, including the Al Dabaa Road, which provides a connection between Cairo and the North Coast.
Authorities are continuing to examine the crash site and interview witnesses, while the Public Prosecution investigates the exact cause of the collision and whether human error, a mechanical fault or other factors were involved.