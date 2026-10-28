The injured, including university students, were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies of the two victims were transferred for the necessary legal procedures.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the collision, with inspection teams working to determine its cause.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tarek Ali, Acting President of Beni Suef University, visited injured students receiving treatment at Beni Suef Specialist Hospital to check on their condition and ensure they were receiving the necessary medical care.

During the visit, he reviewed medical reports and received updates from the treating medical team on the students' conditions.

He stressed that coordination between the hospital and university hospitals would continue to ensure the injured received appropriate medical care until their recovery.