Police launch investigation into crash in Beni Suef as injured are taken to hospitals
Dubai: Two people were killed and 42 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck in Egypt's Beni Suef governorate, north of Cairo.
Security authorities received a report of the accident and dispatched police officers and ambulances to the scene.
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The injured, including university students, were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies of the two victims were transferred for the necessary legal procedures.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the collision, with inspection teams working to determine its cause.
Meanwhile, Dr. Tarek Ali, Acting President of Beni Suef University, visited injured students receiving treatment at Beni Suef Specialist Hospital to check on their condition and ensure they were receiving the necessary medical care.
During the visit, he reviewed medical reports and received updates from the treating medical team on the students' conditions.
He stressed that coordination between the hospital and university hospitals would continue to ensure the injured received appropriate medical care until their recovery.