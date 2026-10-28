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Two killed, 42 injured in bus-truck collision in Egypt

Police launch investigation into crash in Beni Suef as injured are taken to hospitals

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Two people were killed and 42 others injured, including university students, when a passenger bus collided with a truck in Egypt's Beni Suef governorate, north of Cairo.
Two people were killed and 42 others injured, including university students, when a passenger bus collided with a truck in Egypt's Beni Suef governorate, north of Cairo.
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Dubai: Two people were killed and 42 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck in Egypt's Beni Suef governorate, north of Cairo.

Security authorities received a report of the accident and dispatched police officers and ambulances to the scene.

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The injured, including university students, were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies of the two victims were transferred for the necessary legal procedures.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the collision, with inspection teams working to determine its cause.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tarek Ali, Acting President of Beni Suef University, visited injured students receiving treatment at Beni Suef Specialist Hospital to check on their condition and ensure they were receiving the necessary medical care.

During the visit, he reviewed medical reports and received updates from the treating medical team on the students' conditions.

He stressed that coordination between the hospital and university hospitals would continue to ensure the injured received appropriate medical care until their recovery.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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