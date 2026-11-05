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Egypt arrests two Kuwaitis accused of throwing Moroccan woman from Cairo hotel

Woman in intensive care as police investigate conflicting accounts of hotel fall

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Egypt arrested two Kuwaitis accused of throwing a Moroccan woman from a Cairo hotel after a dispute over private videos. Investigation into the incident continues.
Egypt arrested two Kuwaitis accused of throwing a Moroccan woman from a Cairo hotel after a dispute over private videos. Investigation into the incident continues.
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Dubai: Egyptian authorities have arrested two Kuwaiti men for allegedly throwing a Moroccan woman from an upper floor of a prominent Cairo hotel following a dispute over private videos, according to local media reports.

The woman suffered multiple fractures and bruises after falling from a room at the InterContinental Cairo Semiramis, a hotel in Downtown Cairo. She was taken to hospital, where she remains in intensive care, according to her lawyer.

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The two suspects were arrested at Cairo International Airport as they allegedly attempted to leave Egypt following the incident. Prosecutors ordered them detained for four days pending further investigation.

However, preliminary police findings and the woman's lawyer have presented conflicting accounts of the incident, with investigators examining whether she jumped or was pushed from the hotel.

Dispute over private videos

According to preliminary investigations by Egypt's Tourism Police, conducted in coordination with Cairo detectives, the Moroccan woman had known the two Kuwaiti men since August.

Investigators said the three met at the hotel on the day of the incident following a dispute over private videos she had allegedly recorded of the men.

Preliminary findings suggested that the woman had demanded money in exchange for not publishing the recordings, but the men refused to pay.

Investigators said she then threatened to jump from the third floor before climbing onto the balcony and falling, sustaining multiple injuries.

These allegations remain part of the preliminary investigation and have not been established by a court.

Lawyer disputes police account

Mustafa Al Hefnawi, the Moroccan woman's lawyer, rejected the account presented in preliminary investigations, alleging that the two men had thrown his client from the sixth floor of the hotel.

He said the suspects had attempted to leave Egypt after the incident but were intercepted by authorities at Cairo International Airport.

Al Hefnawi added that his client's condition remained critical and that prosecutors had been unable to question her because she was in intensive care and unable to speak.

He stressed that her testimony would be essential to establishing what happened inside the hotel room and determining responsibility for her injuries.

CCTV footage examined

The incident came to light after emergency services received a report that a woman had fallen from an upper floor of the Semiramis InterContinental Hotel.

Police officers and ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene, and the injured woman was transferred to hospital.

Investigators questioned witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage, which reportedly showed the two Kuwaiti men leaving the woman's room after her fall.

Authorities subsequently arrested the suspects at the airport and referred the case to prosecutors.

The investigation is continuing as authorities seek to establish the precise circumstances of the fall, including whether the woman jumped or was pushed.

The conflicting accounts have yet to be resolved, and the woman's testimony remains outstanding.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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