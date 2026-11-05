Woman in intensive care as police investigate conflicting accounts of hotel fall
Dubai: Egyptian authorities have arrested two Kuwaiti men for allegedly throwing a Moroccan woman from an upper floor of a prominent Cairo hotel following a dispute over private videos, according to local media reports.
The woman suffered multiple fractures and bruises after falling from a room at the InterContinental Cairo Semiramis, a hotel in Downtown Cairo. She was taken to hospital, where she remains in intensive care, according to her lawyer.
The two suspects were arrested at Cairo International Airport as they allegedly attempted to leave Egypt following the incident. Prosecutors ordered them detained for four days pending further investigation.
However, preliminary police findings and the woman's lawyer have presented conflicting accounts of the incident, with investigators examining whether she jumped or was pushed from the hotel.
According to preliminary investigations by Egypt's Tourism Police, conducted in coordination with Cairo detectives, the Moroccan woman had known the two Kuwaiti men since August.
Investigators said the three met at the hotel on the day of the incident following a dispute over private videos she had allegedly recorded of the men.
Preliminary findings suggested that the woman had demanded money in exchange for not publishing the recordings, but the men refused to pay.
Investigators said she then threatened to jump from the third floor before climbing onto the balcony and falling, sustaining multiple injuries.
These allegations remain part of the preliminary investigation and have not been established by a court.
Mustafa Al Hefnawi, the Moroccan woman's lawyer, rejected the account presented in preliminary investigations, alleging that the two men had thrown his client from the sixth floor of the hotel.
He said the suspects had attempted to leave Egypt after the incident but were intercepted by authorities at Cairo International Airport.
Al Hefnawi added that his client's condition remained critical and that prosecutors had been unable to question her because she was in intensive care and unable to speak.
He stressed that her testimony would be essential to establishing what happened inside the hotel room and determining responsibility for her injuries.
The incident came to light after emergency services received a report that a woman had fallen from an upper floor of the Semiramis InterContinental Hotel.
Police officers and ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene, and the injured woman was transferred to hospital.
Investigators questioned witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage, which reportedly showed the two Kuwaiti men leaving the woman's room after her fall.
Authorities subsequently arrested the suspects at the airport and referred the case to prosecutors.
The investigation is continuing as authorities seek to establish the precise circumstances of the fall, including whether the woman jumped or was pushed.
The conflicting accounts have yet to be resolved, and the woman's testimony remains outstanding.