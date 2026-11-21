Psychiatric assessment found the convicted man had full mental capacity
Dubai: Kuwait’s highest court has upheld the death sentence of a Kuwaiti man convicted of murdering a woman and placing her body inside a suitcase in an attempt to conceal and remove it.
The Court of Cassation, presided over by Judge Saleh Al Murshed, issued its ruling on Thursday, November 19, bringing an end to the appeals process in a case that drew widespread attention in the Rumaithiya area of Kuwait.
The man, whose identity has not been disclosed in the reports, was convicted of killing a Kuwaiti woman before placing her body in a suitcase in an apparent attempt to dispose of it.
During the legal proceedings, a medical committee comprising psychiatrists examined the defendant and concluded that he did not suffer from any psychiatric illness.
The assessment found that he had full awareness, sound judgement and the mental capacity to understand his actions, addressing questions raised about his mental condition.
During the original trial before the Criminal Court, public prosecutor Fares Al Dabbous called for the maximum punishment, citing the severity of the crime and the violation of the victim’s right to life.
The prosecution argued that the nature of the killing and the attempt to conceal the body warranted the harshest sentence available under Kuwaiti law.
The Criminal Court initially sentenced the man to death, a ruling subsequently upheld by the Court of Appeal and now confirmed by the Court of Cassation.
Youssef Al-Attar, the lawyer representing the victim’s heirs, said the family was awaiting the execution of the sentence and the recovery of their legal entitlements.
He explained that the family’s legal representatives had filed a civil claim and presented the circumstances of the killing during the judicial proceedings.
With the Court of Cassation’s decision, the death sentence has become final following the exhaustion of the ordinary appeals process. No date for its implementation has been announced.