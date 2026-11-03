Council clears T2 hotel split without expanding the approved floor area at Kuwait airport
Dubai: Kuwait's Municipal Council has approved plans for two transit hotels at Kuwait International Airport's new terminal, alongside changes to a major beachfront development that would include a cinema, ice-skating rink, entertainment facilities and commercial outlets.
The decisions were taken on Monday during the council's 28th regular session of its fourth legislative term, chaired by Abdullah Al Mahri. The meeting also cleared land allocations for government projects, residential developments and public utilities, according to Al Seyassah newspaper.
Two hotels approved at Kuwait airport
Under the airport plan, the council approved a request from the Ministry of Public Works to divide space originally designated for a single transit passenger hotel at Terminal 2 (T2) into two separate hotels.
One will be located in the eastern wing and the other in the western wing, with both sharing the previously approved total area of 7,500 square metres.
The amendment does not permit any increase in the terminal's built-up or commercial space, and all other requirements under the original approval will remain unchanged.
Messilah Beach to feature cinema and ice rink
The council also approved changes to the Messilah Beach 2 development project, covering approximately 70,334.5 square metres.
The revised plan allocates 5 per cent of the site, or about 3,516.7 square metres, to commercial activities, including shops, restaurants and cafés.
A further 15 per cent, equivalent to approximately 10,550.1 square metres, will be designated for recreational, educational, training and indoor sports facilities.
The proposed attractions include a cinema, theatres, ice-skating rinks, water activities, indoor and outdoor children's play areas, museums, exhibitions and sports courts.
Plans also provide for a health club, festival grounds, event spaces and multipurpose entertainment facilities.
The council endorsed technical recommendations requiring detailed development plans to be approved by the relevant authorities before construction permits can be issued.
Service areas will be excluded from calculations of the project's built-up space, while the developer must coordinate with the Ministry of Finance over the existing contract and secure approval from the Interior Ministry's General Traffic Department.
Shuwaikh oil complex boundaries approved
In another decision, the council approved a request from Kuwait Petroleum Corporation to formalise the boundaries of its existing oil complex in Shuwaikh, covering 64,591.94 square metres.
The approval requires coordination with the Ministry of Finance's State Property Contracts Department.
Relevant government departments may adjust the site's dimensions within the approved limits if conflicts arise with infrastructure services or urban planning requirements.
The council also approved the consolidation of 23 residential plots in Siddiq, Block One, into a single site measuring 10,067 square metres.
The decision followed the completion of legal procedures, including public notification and an opportunity for affected parties to submit comments or objections.
A separate request to construct a diwaniya on a 1,000-square-metre plot in Faiha, Block Nine, was also approved.
New public facilities and water pipeline
The council authorised the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy to allocate a freshwater pipeline corridor approximately 480 metres long and five metres wide in the Rahiya and Umm Tuwaing areas.
The pipeline will extend from the Sixth Ring Road intersection near the Ammunition Camp to supply another camp currently undergoing site allocation procedures.
The Ministry of Justice also secured approval to change the designated use of a 6,625.37-square-metre plot in the Shuwaikh Administrative Area.
Originally intended for a multistorey parking facility serving the Public Prosecution building and nearby premises, the site will now accommodate an administrative building and parking facilities.
The decision follows Cabinet Resolution No. 224 of February 24, 2026, which authorised measures to facilitate the project.
The council also approved two sites for subsidised goods distribution centres in Riqqa and Jaber Al Ali, each measuring 1,000 square metres, with an additional 189 square metres allocated for parking.
The facilities will provide outlets for selling and distributing subsidised goods, alongside short-term storage.
A proposal from the Jahra Governor concerning the temporary use of land behind the Jahra telephone exchange was referred to Kuwait Municipality's executive body for further examination.
During the session, council member Fahad Al Abdaljader and several colleagues raised concerns about the removal of awnings near secondary electrical transformers and distribution boards in residential neighbourhoods.
Al Abdaljader explained that municipal spacing requirements were based on regulations governing the landscaping of open spaces, but consultations with the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy had identified differences between those standards and the rules currently being enforced.
He argued that the structures served a practical purpose for residents and that any restrictions should balance public safety with homeowners' needs.
The members requested that the issue be referred to the Legal and Financial Committee for further study in coordination with the ministry, with the aim of establishing consistent regulations.