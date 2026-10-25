Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef warns delayed pay and labour unrest could harm Kuwait's reputation
Kuwait: Kuwait's Interior Minister has urged employers to pay all workers on time, regardless of nationality, warning that unpaid wages can drive employees to protest and damage the country's international reputation.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef, who is also First Deputy Prime Minister, criticised businesses that prioritise salaries for Kuwaiti employees while delaying payments to expatriate workers, insisting that the same standards of fairness must apply to everyone.
Speaking during a meeting with business representatives, the minister challenged a prominent business figure over the practice of ensuring Kuwaiti employees receive their wages while leaving expatriate workers waiting.
He questioned why compassion should be reserved for Kuwaiti citizens, emphasising that employers have a responsibility to treat every employee fairly and would ultimately be accountable to God for fulfilling their obligations.
The minister insisted that labour laws and regulations must be enforced to ensure workers receive their salaries without delay.
Unpaid wages linked to labour protests
Drawing on his two and a half years as Interior Minister, Sheikh Fahad raised the issue of labour strikes, identifying unpaid wages as a major reason workers resort to protests.
He explained that he had personally contacted employers to establish whether salaries were being paid, rather than relying solely on reports from the Public Authority for Manpower or other government bodies.
Addressing the business figure, the minister emphasised that prominent employers should lead by example in meeting their obligations towards staff.
He also warned that human trafficking, money laundering and unpaid wages could undermine Kuwait's standing internationally, questioning why such practices should be allowed to harm the country's reputation when employers and authorities could take action to address them.
Rising living costs put pressure on expatriates
Turning to the financial pressures facing expatriate workers, Sheikh Fahad spoke about rising food prices and the increasing cost of living.
He noted that expatriate salaries had not increased at the same pace, leaving workers struggling to meet everyday expenses.
"How are they supposed to survive? Where is your compassion?" he asked.
The minister stressed that compassion should extend beyond Kuwaiti citizens to workers of every nationality who contribute to the country's economy.
He called on employers to pay salaries promptly and resolve wage disputes before they escalate into public protests.
"Pay the salaries!" he urged, warning against allowing unpaid workers to reach the point of taking to the streets.
Sheikh Fahad also cautioned employers against creating circumstances in which frustrated workers publicly denounce them, reiterating the importance of timely wage payments, fair treatment and compliance with labour regulations.