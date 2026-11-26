Hostile drones detected in country's airspace as falling debris causes injuries and damage
Dubai: Two Italian nationals have died from injuries sustained in an Iranian drone attack on a vital facility in Kuwait, while two others were injured, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.
The Kuwaiti Armed Forces said they had detected several hostile drones entering the country's airspace and had taken measures to deal with them.
The attack targeted a vital facility, with falling debris injuring four people, including two Italian nationals, one Kuwaiti and one Pakistani.
All four were taken to hospital for treatment, but the two Italians subsequently succumbed to their injuries. The incident also caused material damage.
The incident also caused material damage to the targeted facility, although the ministry did not disclose its location or the extent of the damage.
The Ministry of Defence condemned what it described as an Iranian attack, reaffirming the military's readiness to respond to threats against the country's security.
The Kuwaiti Armed Forces stressed that they would continue carrying out their duties with a high level of efficiency, maintaining constant vigilance and operational readiness to protect the country's sovereignty, security and stability.
The military said it was taking all necessary measures in coordination with the relevant authorities to safeguard the country and ensure the safety of citizens and residents.
The statement reiterated the armed forces' commitment to maintaining national security and responding to potential threats through continued preparedness and coordination with the country's security agencies.