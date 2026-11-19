Tehran escalates tensions with drone and missile attacks on US bases
Iran fired on a US airbase in Kuwait and several times at Bahrain on Wednesday, in what appeared to be retaliation for US strikes the day before, AP reported.
Iran’s army said its drones targeted Patriot air defence systems and drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.
Kuwait’s army said its air defences intercepted drone attacks, and Bahrain’s military said it intercepted a number of Iranian attacks.
Neither country immediately reported damage or casualties.
A US military official described the US action as a “self-defence” strike on one Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island, using precision munitions.
AP reported that the US strike was retaliation for an Iranian strike on a US radar installation in Bahrain earlier on Tuesday. Shipping attacks are happening in parallel.
Bahrain’s military didn’t say whether it repelled missiles or drones. The drone claim is firmest for Kuwait, where it comes from Iran itself.
The strikes followed a quiet period between the two sides of roughly two months.
Iran has been under a US blockade of its ports in the Strait of Hormuz since summer, and has stepped up attacks over the past week.
Tehran said the attacks responded to US drone surveillance and an attack on Iranian communication towers. It called the Kuwaiti base a key "hub" and gateway for entry of military forces into West Asia.
Crisis Group analyst Hamidreza Azizi noted the move from strikes on bases in Bahrain to strikes extending into Kuwait. The US strike appears similar to others in recent weeks around Hormuz, which US officials characterize as defensive.
Through August, more than 115 Iranian or Iran-backed strikes damaged or destroyed structures at 26 military bases and other sites with US forces, AP reported.
The conflict began February 28 with US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.