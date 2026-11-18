Iran fired drones on Tuesday at a US radar facility in Bahrain. Bahrain said its air defences intercepted the attacks after issuing an alert, per the Associated Press

It was the third Iranian attack on American targets in Bahrain in five days, and the third time sirens sounded Tuesday morning.

Bahrain sounded its missile alert siren for the third time Tuesday morning and urged the public to take shelter.

Bahrain’s military said it intercepted several Iranian attacks, and the foreign ministry said air defences shot down Iranian drones, according to Jeddah-based Arab News