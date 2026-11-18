Regional powers condemn Iran's attacks as Bahrain faces third strike in five days
Bahrain said its air defences intercepted a fresh wave of Iranian attacks early on Wednesday.
Bahrain’s Defence Force said Iran was continuing its hostile approach.
The strikes were aimed at a US radar facility on the island, which hosts the US Navy’s 5th Fleet.
Bahrain's Interior Ministry urged residents to seek shelter, a day after Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed drone strike on US military radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base.
The latest alert, issued by Bahrain's Ministry of Interior around 5.15am on Wednesday, did not specify casualties or damage.
Iran fired drones on Tuesday at a US radar facility in Bahrain. Bahrain said its air defences intercepted the attacks after issuing an alert, per the Associated Press
It was the third Iranian attack on American targets in Bahrain in five days, and the third time sirens sounded Tuesday morning.
Bahrain sounded its missile alert siren for the third time Tuesday morning and urged the public to take shelter.
Bahrain’s military said it intercepted several Iranian attacks, and the foreign ministry said air defences shot down Iranian drones, according to Jeddah-based Arab News
Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE condemned Iran's latest wave of attacks against Bahrain.
Authorities urged residents to take shelter. No immediate damage or casualties were reported.
Hours later, a US fighter jet struck an Iranian Revolutionary Guard missile site near the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said. The exchange broke a roughly two-month lull.
Officials called it self-defence. CentCom said every drone intercepted and no Americans were hurt.
Washington has sent the USS Theodore Roosevelt, its third aircraft carrier and more troops to the region.