Manama says air defences intercepted Iranian attacks before they reached their targets
Bahrain has strongly condemned continued Iranian attacks on its territory, saying its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed aerial threats on Tuesday before they could reach their targets.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks as a violation of Bahrain's sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that they threatened regional security and stability.
The ministry said the attacks breached the UN Charter, international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026). It also praised the Bahrain Defence Force for its readiness in intercepting the threats.
According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Kingdom said it reserved the right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and protect the security of its citizens and residents.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Bahrain's right to individual and collective self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, in coordination with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), allies and international partners.
It also referred to the GCC Joint Defence Agreement, which considers an attack on one member state an attack on all.
Bahrain urged the UN Security Council to take firm measures to compel Iran to stop its attacks and violations of other countries' sovereignty.
The ministry also called for an end to threats to maritime and air navigation, interference in other countries' internal affairs and support for proxy groups in the region.
It further demanded that Iran be held accountable and provide compensation for its actions in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.