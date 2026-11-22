Bahrain accused Iran of striking a civilian industrial facility on Saturday, causing a fire and damage but no casualties, while two tankers were hit in the Strait of Hormuz, at the heart of the Middle East conflict.

The Gulf kingdom has suffered several attacks this week, ending a weeks-long lull in the conflict that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

"As a result of the heinous Iranian aggression, a civilian industrial facility was targeted, causing a fire at the site. Civil Defence is working to bring the fire under control," the interior ministry said on X, without specifying the location.

Residents told AFP they saw smoke rising over Sitra Island, on Bahrain's east coast, home to several industrial sites including a refinery run by state oil company Bapco.

Iran's Fars news agency reported the Revolutionary Guards had "attacked two US bases, Sheikh Isa and Juffair, on the island of Bahrain in response to the illegal actions of the United States".

The attacks came as two tankers were struck in the Strait of Hormuz, which has become the focus of the stalemated conflict, with Iran continuing in its efforts to blockade the strategic shipping line.

The US military, meanwhile, has been escorting ships through the strategic strait, which carried one-fifth of the world's oil before the war, and maintains its own counterblockade of Iranian ports.

Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday that a Qatari delegation visited Tehran the previous evening and "held two hours of talks", without providing details.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: "The ongoing talks in the region must be given a chance, and the blockade must be lifted rationally."

"Our position is clear: as long as Iran's demands are not met, the discussion on the Strait of Hormuz and its opening is pointless," he said, quoted by state TV.

Iran's demands include ending the war on all fronts, unfreezing Iranian assets, lifting oil sanctions and ending the US counter-blockade of Iranian ports.