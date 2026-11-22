Dubai: Iran is preparing to send 14 oil tankers through the US naval blockade, raising the prospect of a dangerous confrontation with American warships that could reignite the conflict and threaten energy security across the Arabian Gulf.

The stakes rose further on Saturday when Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran would take “any action necessary” to break the US blockade, which Tehran considers an act of war.

The central question is what happens if Iranian tankers attempt to break the blockade — and whether Washington is prepared to stop them by force.

“If we cannot sell oil, others should not be able to sell it either,” he warned, threatening retaliation against regional oil facilities if Iranian vessels were attacked.

For Tehran, challenging the blockade could therefore be both an economic necessity and a calculated attempt to force Washington back to negotiations. But the gamble carries the risk of another military confrontation.

President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that US and Israeli strikes on gas infrastructure had worsened shortages ahead of winter, adding to the strain on an economy already struggling with sanctions, disrupted oil exports and the US blockade..

Iran's economic pressure deepened further on Saturday as authorities announced rolling electricity cuts from Sunday, citing fuel shortages and damage to energy infrastructure during the war. Outages could last up to two hours a day in some areas, AFP reported.

The financial pressure is becoming increasingly urgent. Kpler analyst Homayoun Falakshahi has warned that payments from Iran’s remaining oil shipments could dry up by mid-December, potentially depriving Tehran of $3 billion to $6 billion in monthly revenue.

However, he did not identify the vessels, their destinations or when they might attempt to cross the blockade. There has been no independent confirmation that the operation has begun.

First imposed on April 13, the blockade was temporarily lifted in June following an understanding between Washington and Tehran, but reinstated on July 14 after the agreement collapsed.

What is the US naval blockade and how does it work? The US naval blockade is a military operation designed to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports, particularly to restrict Tehran's oil exports and cut off a vital source of revenue.

The warnings suggest Iran is seeking not only to challenge the US blockade but also to impose its own conditions on commercial passage.

That remains a possibility. Although diplomatic contacts are continuing through Qatar, formal US-Iran negotiations have yet to resume. Tehran's reported tanker challenge could be intended to strengthen its bargaining position while increasing pressure on Washington to ease the blockade.

The immediate test will come if Iranian tankers approach the blockade. Whether US warships allow them through, turn them back or attempt to stop them could determine whether the standoff remains economic or develops into another round of fighting.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.