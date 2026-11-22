Tehran threatens retaliation as tanker attacks intensify and Hormuz shipping plunges
Dubai: Iran is preparing to send 14 oil tankers through the US naval blockade, raising the prospect of a dangerous confrontation with American warships that could reignite the conflict and threaten energy security across the Arabian Gulf.
The warning comes as fresh attacks on tankers near Oman, including an Iranian claim that a vessel caught fire after striking a naval mine, underline the growing dangers in the Strait of Hormuz.
With shipping through the strategic waterway already 65 per cent below pre-war levels, the stakes extend far beyond Iran’s ability to export oil.
The central question is what happens if Iranian tankers attempt to break the blockade — and whether Washington is prepared to stop them by force.
The stakes rose further on Saturday when Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran would take “any action necessary” to break the US blockade, which Tehran considers an act of war.
Gharibabadi confirmed that a Qatari delegation held two hours of talks in Tehran on Friday, indicating that diplomatic efforts were continuing despite the escalating confrontation.
Meanwhile, more than 14 oil tankers were reportedly positioned near Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, with crews assigned and Iranian flags raised ahead of a possible attempt to break the blockade.
Iranian lawmaker Vahid Ahmadi, a member of parliament’s National Security Committee, said 14 oil tankers were preparing to challenge the US blockade.
“If we cannot sell oil, others should not be able to sell it either,” he warned, threatening retaliation against regional oil facilities if Iranian vessels were attacked.
Ahmadi said military escorts were among the measures being considered and that regional governments, including Qatar and Oman, had been informed.
However, he did not identify the vessels, their destinations or when they might attempt to cross the blockade. There has been no independent confirmation that the operation has begun.
Iran’s options are narrowing as the blockade chokes off oil exports, depriving Tehran of billions of dollars in revenue and worsening an already struggling economy.
According to commodity intelligence firm Kpler, around 43 million barrels of Iranian oil remain stranded inside the blockade zone, while approximately 20 tankers have been identified near Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal. Most are loaded but remain stationary.
The financial pressure is becoming increasingly urgent. Kpler analyst Homayoun Falakshahi has warned that payments from Iran’s remaining oil shipments could dry up by mid-December, potentially depriving Tehran of $3 billion to $6 billion in monthly revenue.
The consequences extend beyond oil exports. Shrinking foreign currency earnings are putting pressure on government finances, imports and the country’s ability to contain inflation.
Iran's economic pressure deepened further on Saturday as authorities announced rolling electricity cuts from Sunday, citing fuel shortages and damage to energy infrastructure during the war. Outages could last up to two hours a day in some areas, AFP reported.
President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that US and Israeli strikes on gas infrastructure had worsened shortages ahead of winter, adding to the strain on an economy already struggling with sanctions, disrupted oil exports and the US blockade..
For Tehran, challenging the blockade could therefore be both an economic necessity and a calculated attempt to force Washington back to negotiations. But the gamble carries the risk of another military confrontation.
What is the US naval blockade and how does it work?
The US naval blockade is a military operation designed to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports, particularly to restrict Tehran's oil exports and cut off a vital source of revenue.
First imposed on April 13, the blockade was temporarily lifted in June following an understanding between Washington and Tehran, but reinstated on July 14 after the agreement collapsed.
American warships patrol waters near Iran, with authority under US blockade orders to intercept, inspect, divert or seize vessels attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports without authorisation.
On November 18, US Central Command tightened the restrictions, warning that even ships receiving Iranian cargo through transfers at sea could face interception or seizure.
Vessels refusing orders risk military force. However, the blockade does not prohibit ships travelling through Hormuz to or from non-Iranian ports, although they may face inspections.
An attempted breakthrough could present Washington with three choices: Allow the tankers to proceed, turn them back or take stronger enforcement action.
Allowing them through could undermine the blockade’s credibility. Stopping them could trigger a dangerous standoff, particularly if Iranian naval vessels provide escorts.
The greatest risk would arise if either side opened fire.
Iranian officials have warned that attacks on their tankers could trigger retaliation against oil infrastructure elsewhere in the region, potentially drawing Gulf countries deeper into the confrontation.
However, an interception would not automatically mean war. Much would depend on whether both sides chose to escalate or disengage.
The danger is no longer hypothetical.
On Saturday, UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported two tanker incidents near Oman’s Khasab port, one about 11 nautical miles north and another approximately 17 nautical miles east.
Tankers were reportedly struck by unidentified projectiles. No casualties were reported, although it remained unclear whether the incidents involved separate vessels.
Iran’s navy separately claimed that a tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in a restricted area east of Hormuz. Tehran said the vessel had ignored warnings and switched off its identification and navigation systems.
The Iranian account could not be independently verified or linked to either UKMTO report.
The incidents followed a tanker fire near Khasab on Friday, reinforcing concerns about commercial shipping.
Al Jazeera, citing Iranian military statements, reported around 25 incidents involving tankers over the past week, averaging roughly three daily. The figure could not be independently verified.
Tehran is also asserting greater control over Hormuz, insisting that vessels coordinate with Iranian authorities and follow designated routes.
According to Iranian military statements cited by Al Jazeera, ships that fail to comply risk attack or encountering naval mines.
The warnings suggest Iran is seeking not only to challenge the US blockade but also to impose its own conditions on commercial passage.
The latest figures underline the disruption.
UKMTO said shipping through Hormuz was approximately 65 per cent below pre-war levels in the week ending November 18, with 263 vessel crossings compared with 308 the previous week.
Of those, 115 were outbound and 148 inbound.
Six tanker attacks were reported during the week, four inside the strait and two elsewhere in the Arabian Gulf.
UKMTO also recorded 106 incidents in the strait since the conflict began on February 28.
The figures highlight the difficulty of restoring normal shipping while attacks continue, threatening energy supplies and increasing uncertainty for global markets.
That remains a possibility. Although diplomatic contacts are continuing through Qatar, formal US-Iran negotiations have yet to resume. Tehran's reported tanker challenge could be intended to strengthen its bargaining position while increasing pressure on Washington to ease the blockade.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has insisted Tehran will continue exporting oil while pursuing diplomacy.
The country’s economic difficulties provide another incentive to challenge the blockade.
President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Saturday that Iran’s economic confrontation was harder to withstand than missile attacks, highlighting energy shortages and pressure on domestic industries.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi described the American blockade as an “act of war” and confirmed that a Qatari delegation had visited Iran for discussions.
Tehran appears to be pursuing two tracks: Maintaining diplomatic contacts while demonstrating that continued economic pressure could carry consequences beyond its borders.
The possibility cannot be ruled out, particularly amid reports that Washington and Israel are considering renewed military strikes against Iran.
However, President Donald Trump has given no indication that he has authorised another operation.
For Washington, enforcing the blockade without provoking a wider conflict presents a growing challenge.
For Tehran, allowing the blockade to continue risks further economic damage, while challenging it militarily could invite a stronger American response.
For Gulf countries, the concern is that the confrontation could once again threaten regional energy security and economic stability.
The immediate test will come if Iranian tankers approach the blockade. Whether US warships allow them through, turn them back or attempt to stop them could determine whether the standoff remains economic or develops into another round of fighting.