Why is Iran stepping up tanker attacks amid peace talks? The high-risk strategy behind the Hormuz escalation

Dubai Why are oil tankers still being attacked in the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf when diplomatic efforts to end the Iran war are gathering momentum?

The questions have gained urgency after ADNOC Logistics & Services confirmed that one of its vessels was damaged in an attack in UAE territorial waters in the Arabian Gulf on Tuesday, November 10.

In another incident the same day, four crew members were injured when the Liberia-flagged supertanker MT Fujairah Energy was struck by a projectile while transiting the Arabian Gulf, India’s Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Six Indian seafarers were aboard the vessel. One suffered minor injuries and was taken ashore for further medical examination, the minister said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said early Wednesday, November 11, that it had received a report of another tanker-related incident in the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the continuing risks to commercial shipping.

According to figures cited by Reuters, 37 ships were attacked in October — the highest monthly total since the conflict began in February — while another 10 attacks had been recorded in November by Wednesday. The International Maritime Organisation has documented 130 maritime incidents across the region, most involving attacks, with at least 25 seafarers killed.

One official said the objective was to frustrate American efforts to reduce energy prices. The strategy was also intended to influence the November 3 US midterm elections.

Although the elections are now over, the continued attacks suggest maritime pressure remains an important feature of the confrontation. The current objectives, however, cannot be established solely from the earlier officials’ accounts.

For Tehran, disruption to shipping offers potential leverage against Washington’s military and economic pressure. But it also threatens vessels and crews that are not parties to the conflict.

In an August 7 statement, ADNOC said 15 of its vessels had been attacked by missiles and drones since the conflict began, resulting in one death and 20 injuries among crew members.

The central question is whether Iran’s maritime pressure will help it extract concessions at the negotiating table — or trigger another round of military escalation before diplomacy can succeed.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.