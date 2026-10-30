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Tankers hit by unknown projectiles in Strait of Hormuz as ship attacks escalate

Unidentified projectile hits tanker, sparking fears in vital shipping route

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Unverified footage shows two commercial vessels burning in the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz after being targeted by Iran. It is unknown if they hit naval mines or were struck by anti-ship missiles.
Unverified footage shows two commercial vessels burning in the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz after being targeted by Iran. It is unknown if they hit naval mines or were struck by anti-ship missiles.
@MoloWarMonitor | X

A tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while leaving the Strait of Hormuz on October 29, prompting renewed maritime security concerns as Iran reported multiple vessels catching fire in the strategic waterway.

The main tanker incident is confirmed by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The agency said it received a report that a tanker was hit by an unknown projectile at around 1600 GMT (8pm UAE time) while completing an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz.

There were no reported crew injuries or environmental impact at the time of the initial report. Authorities are investigating.

The incident was reported near Khasab, Oman, although the precise position of the vessel was not publicly specified in the initial account.

UKMTO advised ships operating in the area to exercise caution and report suspicious activity.

UKMTO confirmed the tanker was struck, but did not identify the weapon, establish who fired it or attribute responsibility to Iran.

Iran says three tankers hit naval mines

Separately, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed that three oil tankers exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines while attempting to leave the Strait of Hormuz through what Tehran described as an unauthorised southern route.

The IRGC alleged that the vessels had switched off their radar and navigation systems and ignored warnings from Iranian forces.

However, the three-tanker mine-strike claim has not been independently verified. The Associated Press reported that it could not confirm Iran's account.

Iran's description of the route as unauthorised is also its own position, not an independently established determination of the vessels' legal status.

Reports of burning vessels

There were also separate reports of a vessel on fire near Khasab, Oman.

UKMTO previously recorded a sighting by the master of another vessel approximately nine nautical miles north of Khasab. Its initial report did not establish the cause of the fire or confirm the identity and condition of the burning vessel's crew.

Videos circulating on social media allegedly showing two commercial vessels burning in the southern part of the strait have not been independently authenticated.

It is therefore important not to treat the tanker projectile incident, the reported vessel fire and Iran's claim about three mine-struck tankers as one confirmed event.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

It is a critical export corridor for oil and liquefied natural gas from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE and Iran.

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Two vessels were struck about 4 nautical miles west of Khasab. One caught fire, while the condition of the second vessel was not immediately known. The incident was recorded in UKMTO Warning 133-26, issued at 1910 UTC (11:10 PM GST on Sept. 10, 2026).

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