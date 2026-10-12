Shipping alert: Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens as 3 vessels struck by unknown projectiles

Maritime security alert issued after attacks on ships in key oil route
Three vessels — a product tanker, a crude oil tanker and a container ship — were struck by unknown projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on October 11, according to warnings issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
In separate alerts, UKMTO said the product tanker and crude oil tanker were hit while sailing outbound through the strategic waterway. The container vessel was struck while travelling inbound.
The reports were received after the incidents from verified sources. Authorities are investigating, and UKMTO has not provided further details about the vessels or the extent of the damage in these three reports.
The latest warnings follow a series of maritime security incidents in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.
Three vessels struck by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO reports.
Incidents involved a container vessel, a product tanker and a crude oil tanker.
Authorities are investigating the incidents; vessels have been advised to transit with caution.
In a separate incident reported on October 11, an outbound tanker was struck by an unknown projectile, UKMTO said. The crew were confirmed safe, while the environmental impact remained unknown. Authorities were investigating.
Earlier incidents also involved damage to commercial vessels. A tanker struck on October 10 caught fire, but the fire was extinguished and the crew were reported safe. Another tanker was hit by a projectile on October 6, suffering damage that caused it to lose power. No casualties or injuries were reported, and the vessel was travelling towards Ras Al Khaimah with tug assistance.
The Joint Maritime Information Center’s October 11 advisory rated the threat to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz as severe, citing recent attacks and persistent navigation interference.
UKMTO has advised vessels transiting the waterway to proceed with caution and report suspicious activity to the agency without delay.