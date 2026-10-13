UKMTO reports container ship and tanker struck by unknown projectiles in Strait of Hormuz
Dubai: A container ship was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said, citing a verified source.
Authorities are investigating the incident, whose exact time has yet to be confirmed.
The notice did not provide details of damage or casualties.
A tanker was also struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said, citing a verified source.
UKMTO advised vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.