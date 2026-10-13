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Two ships struck by unknown projectiles in Strait of Hormuz

UKMTO reports container ship and tanker struck by unknown projectiles in Strait of Hormuz

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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A tanker was also struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.
A tanker was also struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.
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Dubai: A container ship was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said, citing a verified source. 

Authorities are investigating the incident, whose exact time has yet to be confirmed. 

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The notice did not provide details of damage or casualties. 

A tanker was also struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said, citing a verified source.

UKMTO advised vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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