Tanker struck by unidentified projectile in Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO says

Strait of Hormuz incident prompts caution for transiting vessels
A tanker sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unidentified projectile on Sunday, sustaining damage to its port side, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The incident was reported on October 11, at 12pm UTC, based on information received from the vessel’s company security officer.
All crew members were reported safe, and no environmental impact was reported at the time of the attack, UKMTO said. Authorities are investigating the incident.
According to UKMTO, the tanker was transiting outbound through the Strait of Hormuz when it was hit by an unidentified projectile on its port side.
The strike caused damage to the vessel, but all crew members were reported safe. No environmental impact was reported at the time of the incident.
The source of the projectile and the circumstances surrounding the attack were not immediately known. Authorities are investigating.
UKMTO has advised vessels transiting the area to proceed with caution and report any suspicious activity to the organisation.
The advisory comes amid continued security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route connecting the Gulf to international waters. The passage is strategically important for global energy supplies and commercial shipping.
UKMTO issues maritime security advisories to help commercial vessels monitor threats and report incidents affecting their safety.