Unknown projectile hits tanker, crew safe amid rising Hormuz tensions
A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in its engine room while sailing outbound through the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a maritime security warning, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The incident occurred approximately 6 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, at 1645 UTC (8:45pm UAE time) on November 18. UKMTO issued an incident alert at 2.30am on Thursday, Nov. 19 following a delayed report from local authorities.
All crew members were reported safe and accounted for.
The extent of the damage and any potential environmental impact remained unknown at the time of reporting.
The incident report does not identify the tanker, the projectile's origin or those responsible. It also does not establish whether the incident was connected to the earlier attacks.
UKMTO advised vessels transiting the strategic waterway to exercise caution and report suspicious activity while authorities investigate the incident.
The latest incident adds to a series of maritime security alerts involving commercial vessels around the Strait of Hormuz in November.
The latest incident adds to a series of maritime security alerts involving commercial vessels around the Strait of Hormuz in November.
UKMTO has reported several attacks in the area in recent days:
November 16: A tanker was struck about seven nautical miles north of Khasab, disabling the vessel and triggering an engine-room fire, UKMTO reported.
November 16: A separate tanker was hit by an unknown projectile while travelling outbound through the Strait of Hormuz, causing an engine-room fire. Its crew were initially reported safe, per UKMTO.
ukmto.org
November 17–18: Reuters reported that a tanker attacked north of Khasab had suffered a second strike, leaving a crew member unaccounted for.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically important energy shipping routes. It connects the Arabian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the wider Indian Ocean, making it a critical passage for oil and gas exports from Gulf producers to international markets.
Repeated attacks or security threats can raise shipping insurance premiums, increase freight costs, disrupt tanker movements and add pressure to global energy markets.
Why it matters: For the UAE and other Gulf economies, the security of Hormuz is directly linked to energy exports, maritime trade, shipping costs and regional economic stability.
The November 18 UKMTO Warning 212-26 says the crew were safe and accounted for. It is separate from November 16–18 incident involving a missing crew member.