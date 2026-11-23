Maritime security concerns grow amid search for missing sailor in Hormuz
The United Arab Emirates and Oman are continuing their search for a Jordanian sailor missing after an oil tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, as maritime security risks in the area remain high.
The search follows a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the strait since November 16.
The Joint Maritime Information Centre said seven oil tankers have been hit, including three vessels struck near Oman’s coast between November 20 and 21.
The latest attacks targeted outbound tankers between 8 and 17 nautical miles from Khasab, Oman.
Two of the vessels were hit about 50 minutes apart.
The Joint Maritime Information Centre said Iranian Revolutionary Guards activity involving drone overflights, surveillance of commercial ships and occasional radio warnings continued. It said Iranian claims that tankers had struck naval mines remain unconfirmed.
The UAE and Oman are leading the search for the missing Jordanian sailor. No further details have been released on the sailor’s identity, the tanker involved or the progress of the search.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also reported an incident involving an oil tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman. It said authorities were aware of the incident and investigations were underway.
The missing sailor underscores the human cost of the crisis, while the attacks add pressure on regional economies and global markets.
Jordanian Foreign Ministry said it is continuing efforts to locate missing sailor, who disappeared after an ADNOC Logistics and Services tanker was attacked in the Strait of
Hormuz. The ministry said it is coordinating with the UAE and Oman through its embassies and the Jordan Maritime Commission.
Jordanian state news agency Petra identified the missing sailor as Mohammad Otaibi and confirmed continued coordination with UAE and Omani authorities.
The National reported that the missing sailor was identified as Mohammad Hussam Al Din Al Otaibi, a crew member of the ADNOC tanker attacked in the strait. It said 11 crew members were injured and the rest were evacuated.
Iran International reported that seven oil tankers have been hit in the Strait of Hormuz since November 16, citing the Joint Maritime Information Centre. It said the latest three attacks occurred near Khasab, Oman, between November 20 and 21.
The JMIC’s advisory, distributed through UKMTO, documented the November 16 attack on the tanker ON Phoenix and subsequent incidents in the strait.