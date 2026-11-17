India says all 25 crew members aboard the attacked LPG tanker are safe and unharmed
A second attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker Tara Gas has forced its 25-member crew to abandon the vessel, with one Indian seafarer missing, India's shipping minister said on Tuesday.
Sarbananda Sonowal, India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said 24 crew members had been safely accounted for following the latest attack. Authorities are coordinating with the ship management company and regional rescue teams to locate the missing seafarer.
In a post on X, Sonowal described the development as distressing and said efforts were under way to establish contact with the missing crew member. He added that the government was working to ensure the immediate safety, welfare and logistical support of those who had been rescued.
The latest incident follows an initial attack on the tanker on Monday, November 16, while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the first incident was reported at around 7pm UTC (11pm UAE time), about seven nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman. A third party reported that the tanker had been attacked, leaving it disabled and causing a fire in its engine room.
The crew were initially reported safe following the first strike. However, the situation changed after a second attack was reported on Tuesday.
In its latest update, UKMTO said a maritime security agency had reported that the vessel was struck again, triggering another fire on board. The extent of the damage remains unknown, and authorities are investigating the incident.
The second strike prompted the crew to abandon the tanker, according to Sonowal. While 24 crew members have been accounted for, the search for the missing Indian seafarer is continuing.
UKMTO advised vessels operating in the area to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.
The Strait of Hormuz is a key international shipping route for energy supplies, including oil and liquefied natural gas. The latest attack raises further concerns over the safety of commercial vessels and seafarers navigating the strategic waterway.