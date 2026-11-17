Royal Navy of Oman and coastguard coordinated the evacuation and medical assistance
Dubai: Oman's Maritime Security Centre said on Tuesday that it had coordinated the evacuation of 24 crew members from a tanker after a fire broke out aboard the vessel near the coast of Musandam.
The centre identified the vessel as Tara Gas and reported that the fire occurred about two nautical miles off the coastline of Musandam governorate.
The evacuation was carried out in cooperation with the Royal Navy of Oman and the Coast Guard Police of the Royal Oman Police.
The centre confirmed that all 24 crew members were evacuated and provided with the necessary medical care.
The announcement followed reports of attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing maritime security sources, that the Tara Gas, a liquefied petroleum gas tanker, had been struck by a projectile while passing through the strategic waterway, forcing its crew to abandon the vessel.
The news agency reported that the tanker had 25 people aboard and that one crew member remained missing.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency had earlier reported that a tanker was attacked near Oman's Khasab coast, leaving it disabled and causing a fire in its engine room.
The Omani Maritime Security Centre identified the Tara Gas as a Comoros-flagged vessel, although Reuters and Indian authorities identified it as Panama-flagged. The discrepancy had not been clarified.