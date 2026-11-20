Maritime watchdog reveals alarming details in latest Hormuz report
Further attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and Arabian Sea are "highly likely", a shipping watchdog warned, flagging heightened risks to maritime trade.
In its latest advisory, the Joint Maritime Information Center’s (JMIC) Update (#115) to its advisory, covering March 1 to November 19, 2026, keeps the regional threat level at "severe".
It lists seven incidents since the last report: five attacks on tankers and two suspicious approaches by armed skiffs.
Four of the attacks were in the Strait of Hormuz.
Nov 16, Arabian Sea: A tanker’s master reported being approached by a possible mothership about 430 nautical miles east of Socotra, Yemen. Four armed people were on the skiff, with a ladder visible.
Nov 16, Hormuz: The tanker ON PHOENIX was hit by an unknown projectile outbound, causing an engine-room fire. No crew casualties.
Nov 16-17, Hormuz: The LPG tanker TARA GAS was attacked 7 NM north of Khasab, Oman, and disabled by an engine-room fire. It was hit a second time on Nov 17, causing another fire and crew abandonment. India’s government reported one crew member missing and two injured. Damage is extensive, and the environmental impact is unknown.
Nov 13 (logged Nov 17), Arabian Gulf: The tanker DAR SALWA was struck by an unknown projectile before entering Hormuz. Crew safe.
Nov 17, Gulf of Aden: A cargo vessel was approached about 50 NM southwest of Al Mukalla, Yemen, by a skiff carrying weapons and ladders. The vessel’s armed security team fired a warning shot, and the skiff returned to its mothership.
Nov 17, Hormuz: The tanker NAVIG8 MESSI was struck 13 NM north of Khasab, causing a fire that was later extinguished. ADNOC confirmed one of its vessels was attacked, with one crew member missing and 11 injured. The vessel was under tow to port.
Nov 18, Hormuz: An unnamed tanker was struck in the engine room 6 NM north of Khasab. The crew is safe.
Before the war began on February 28, about 25% of the world’s seaborne oil trade and 20% of its LNG passed through the strait.
JMIC’s earlier update on Sunday counted about 28 US-facilitated transits a day, with 227 vessels stationary at anchorages east of the strait.
The Navig8 Messi was reportedly attacked in August and appears on Iran’s blacklist of vessels it considers non-compliant with its Hormuz restrictions.
The Tara Gas had 25 crew, including 24 Indian nationals. India’s foreign ministry said attacks on commercial shipping must end.
A JMIC advisory issued Thursday recorded four attacks in the strait over 96 hours, compared with none in the previous period.
It said further attacks are "highly likely" over the next 24 to 48 hours.
It warned that disabled or drifting vessels remain "vulnerable", citing the Tara Gas.
JMIC has also said the US blockade may target ships receiving Iranian cargo through ship-to-ship transfers.
Tehran says four tankers caught fire "after hitting naval mines". The JMIC log instead lists "unknown projectiles".
There are no attributions of responsibility for these strikes and no later JMIC updates.