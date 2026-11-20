Nov 16, Arabian Sea: A tanker’s master reported being approached by a possible mothership about 430 nautical miles east of Socotra, Yemen. Four armed people were on the skiff, with a ladder visible.

Nov 16, Hormuz: The tanker ON PHOENIX was hit by an unknown projectile outbound, causing an engine-room fire. No crew casualties.

Nov 16-17, Hormuz: The LPG tanker TARA GAS was attacked 7 NM north of Khasab, Oman, and disabled by an engine-room fire. It was hit a second time on Nov 17, causing another fire and crew abandonment. India’s government reported one crew member missing and two injured. Damage is extensive, and the environmental impact is unknown.

Nov 13 (logged Nov 17), Arabian Gulf: The tanker DAR SALWA was struck by an unknown projectile before entering Hormuz. Crew safe.

Nov 17, Gulf of Aden: A cargo vessel was approached about 50 NM southwest of Al Mukalla, Yemen, by a skiff carrying weapons and ladders. The vessel’s armed security team fired a warning shot, and the skiff returned to its mothership.

Nov 17, Hormuz: The tanker NAVIG8 MESSI was struck 13 NM north of Khasab, causing a fire that was later extinguished. ADNOC confirmed one of its vessels was attacked, with one crew member missing and 11 injured. The vessel was under tow to port.