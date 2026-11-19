Riyadh tower damaged, Hormuz shipping falls and Trump weighs fresh Iran strikes
Dubai: A skyscraper housing Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund was damaged in Riyadh on Thursday following a Houthi missile threat, while another tanker attack added to concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Oil shipments through the waterway have fallen sharply, and US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering further strikes on Iran despite calling for a lasting agreement with Tehran.
Here are seven developments UAE residents need to know tonight.
Riyadh’s Public Investment Fund Tower sustained damage on Thursday after a reported Houthi missile attack.
Witnesses told AFP that windows were shattered across several floors of the 80-storey building in the King Abdullah Financial District.
The Saudi-led coalition said it had dealt with a missile threat and was assessing damage caused by falling debris.
Reuters reported damage across seven to eight floors. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Four tankers were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz during the latest 96-hour reporting period, according to the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC).
The incidents included an unidentified tanker struck near Khasab, Oman, at 8.45pm UAE time on Wednesday. Its crew was reported safe.
JMIC said the strait remains at a severe maritime threat level, with further attacks considered highly likely.
The rating is unchanged, but the latest incidents underline the continuing danger to commercial shipping.
Crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have fallen to approximately 8.5 million barrels a day, according to preliminary figures from maritime data firm Kpler.
That is about half the prewar level, although Kpler said the estimate could be revised.
Including alternative pipelines and shipping routes, Middle East oil shipments totalled about 15 million barrels daily, or 64 per cent of prewar flows.
The International Energy Agency has warned that the conflict poses an unprecedented threat to global energy security.
US President Donald Trump says he wants a lasting agreement with Iran and intends to end the conflict.
However, Israeli news outlet Mako reported on Thursday that Trump was still considering further joint US-Israeli strikes, citing two sources familiar with the discussions.
The report followed a Washington visit by Israel’s Mossad chief, who reportedly pressed American officials for further military action.
No decision on new strikes has been announced.
Air strikes killed at least 15 people in Yemen on Thursday, according to Houthi health authorities.
A Houthi Health Ministry spokesman said 10 people died when a rest stop was struck in Mokha, while five road workers were killed in Taiz province. Fourteen others were reportedly injured.
He blamed Saudi-backed forces for the attacks.
The casualties and responsibility for the strikes have not been independently verified.
Iraqi security forces are expected to deploy on Friday to Jurf Al-Nasr, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group, according to state media.
A government military spokesman said an official order had been issued to establish a command headquarters in the area.
The planned deployment comes as Baghdad seeks to strengthen state control over armed factions.
The operation had not begun at the time of Thursday’s announcement.
Israeli police are investigating an arson attack on a mosque in the northern village of Dahi on Thursday.
Graffiti expressing support for Israel’s settler movement was also found nearby.
Opposition politicians accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of encouraging hostility towards Palestinian citizens through his rhetoric.
No group has claimed responsibility, and police have not identified a suspect.