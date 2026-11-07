Middle East War: 9 things UAE residents need to know tonight, November 7

Houthi-affiliated media in Yemen say 22 people have been killed in Saudi air strikes, while Saudi Arabia reports intercepting a cruise missile heading towards Riyadh.

Dubai: Iran has lifted its self-imposed limit on ballistic missile ranges, raising concerns about further escalation as US President Donald Trump confirms fresh limited strikes against Iranian air defences.

The US Mission to the UAE has also urged Americans to remain vigilant amid regional security threats, as airlines continue adjusting flights to Saudi Arabia and other destinations.

Here are nine developments UAE residents need to know on Saturday evening, November 7.

1. Iran lifts its 2,000km missile-range restriction

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Saturday that it had lifted its self-imposed 2,000-kilometre limit on the range of ballistic missiles.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, IRGC spokesman General Hossein Mohebbi said the restriction was no longer in place.

He did not confirm whether Iran currently possesses missiles capable of travelling beyond that distance, saying it would demonstrate its capabilities in practice.

The announcement follows a warning by Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei that threats from the US or Israel could be met with a response extending beyond the region.

Iran is not known to have operational ballistic missiles exceeding the previous limit, although US officials have raised concerns about the potential military applications of its space programme.

2. Trump confirms new limited US strikes on Iran

Trump said American forces carried out fresh limited strikes on Friday against an Iranian air-defence installation near Qeshm Island, close to the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media reported two explosions in the Suza area of the island.

Trump described the operation as minor, saying US forces had destroyed an anti-aircraft installation shortly after it was built.

He did not provide further details about the target.

The extent of the damage and any casualties have not been independently established.

The latest operation follows earlier US strikes in the area, while Qatar continues mediating between Washington and Tehran over proposals to prevent further escalation.

3. Trump says US is 'not at war' with Iran

Trump has described the confrontation with Iran as something other than a war, despite acknowledging recent US military operations.

Speaking on Saturday, he claimed that no one had been hurt or killed over the past five months and said Washington had made progress in its dealings with Tehran.

His remarks come as the White House continues to consider military options and diplomatic proposals to resolve the conflict.

Trump's assertion about casualties has not been independently established and should not be treated as a verified account of the fighting.

4. US offers $20 million reward for Iran nuclear information

The United States is offering a reward of up to $20 million for information about Iran's nuclear programme.

US Central Command said the State Department's Rewards for Justice programme was seeking details about nuclear facilities, equipment and personnel, including people working in the scientific community.

The offer also includes the possibility of relocation for those providing information.

The announcement comes as Washington continues pressing Iran over its nuclear activities, while mediators explore proposals involving sanctions relief, maritime access and international inspections.

5. Houthi media say 22 killed in Saudi strikes on Yemen

Media outlets affiliated with Yemen's Houthi movement reported on Saturday that the death toll from Saudi air strikes in Sanaa province had risen to 22.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency and Al-Masirah television said the strikes hit the Al-Shariya area, killing civilians, including women and children.

They reported that 30 people had been wounded.

An earlier Houthi report had put the death toll at 11.

The latest casualty figures and strike details have not been independently verified.

6. Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi cruise missile near Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile heading towards the Riyadh region, the Saudi-led coalition said on Saturday.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Malki attributed the missile to Yemen's Houthi movement.

The interception followed separate incidents on Friday, when Saudi authorities reported destroying two ballistic missiles targeting Najran and a drone over the Mecca region.

The announcement confirmed no casualties or damage from Saturday's interception.

7. US Mission to UAE urges Americans to remain vigilant

The US Mission to the UAE has advised American citizens in the Middle East to stay vigilant amid concerns about possible attacks.

In a security message shared on Saturday, the mission warned of threats involving Iranian-backed Houthi forces and possible attempts to target US government officials in the region.

It also highlighted the possibility of flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.

The advisory is directed at American citizens. It does not indicate that an attack in the UAE has occurred or that UAE airports have been closed.

8. Houthis reportedly arrange Red Sea passage through email requests

Some commercial vessels are seeking clearance from Yemen's Houthi movement before crossing the Red Sea, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The newspaper said ships have been contacting the group by email to request safe passage after it declared a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

In some cases, responses are reportedly sent within 24 hours.

The arrangement is based on accounts and correspondence the newspaper reviewed. It is not an internationally recognised maritime clearance system or a guarantee that vessels will avoid attack.

Separately, Iran's military claimed that another tanker had struck a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire.

The vessel's identity, the circumstances of the incident and the reported damage have not been independently verified.

9. UAE flights: Saudi cancellations continue as some services resume

UAE airlines continue adjusting schedules amid regional security concerns.

Etihad has cancelled Abu Dhabi flights to Riyadh and Dammam through November 19, while selected Jeddah services were scheduled to resume from November 6.

flydubai's Riyadh and Abha services remain suspended through November 16, although flights to several other Saudi destinations have resumed.

Emirates and Air Arabia reported selected Saudi cancellations on November 7. Iranian-operated flights to the UAE remain suspended, while some Dubai-Tel Aviv services are also affected.

British Airways has resumed London-Dubai flights, with Lufthansa, SWISS and Eurowings scheduled to return later this month.

Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before travelling.