Middle East War: 10 things UAE residents need to know tonight, November 3

Trump confirms Iran strike, announces end to Israel aid as Saudi intercepts drone
Dubai: US President Donald Trump has confirmed an American strike on Iran, describing it as a minor attack on an anti-aircraft facility. He also said Washington would end its annual $3.8 billion security assistance to Israel.
Iran has warned that it reserves the right to respond, although diplomatic efforts to prevent further fighting continue.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia has intercepted a drone near Mecca, an Indian sailor has died after a vessel was struck off Oman, and Syria says it has foiled a plot against an oil refinery.
Here are 10 key developments UAE residents need to know on Tuesday evening, November 3.
Trump confirmed on Tuesday that US forces had struck Iran, following reports of an attack on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking to Fox News, Trump said the US had targeted an Iranian anti-aircraft facility after its construction was completed. He described the operation as a minor attack.
The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that Washington carried out limited strikes against Iranian targets, citing unnamed US officials.
Iranian state media reported five explosions on Qeshm Island. The extent of any damage and possible casualties remains unclear.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran reserved the right to self-defence following the reported strikes.
The Israeli military denied involvement in the Qeshm operation.
Trump said on Tuesday that Washington would end its annual $3.8 billion security assistance to Israel, which forms part of a 10-year agreement scheduled to run until 2028.
The arrangement was negotiated under former President Barack Obama and took effect in 2019.
Trump said Israel was comfortable with the decision, adding that Washington would continue helping its ally if necessary.
The announcement does not mean the funding has already stopped. The precise arrangements for ending the assistance have not been detailed.
Trump has also raised the possibility of striking Iran’s suspected underground nuclear complex, known as Pickaxe Mountain.
Speaking to Fox News, he said US forces could target the facility within an hour if ordered to do so.
The warning comes as Washington weighs its next steps following the latest strikes and continuing diplomatic exchanges with Tehran.
No attack on Pickaxe Mountain has been confirmed.
Qatar said on Tuesday that Washington and Tehran were reviewing proposals to prevent another round of fighting.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said Doha was facilitating exchanges between the two sides and remained hopeful that an agreement could be reached.
Trump has said a deal with Iran is possible, while Vice President JD Vance reported progress in indirect discussions.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said renewed fighting would benefit no one and reiterated his government’s willingness to pursue dialogue.
Tehran, however, continues to demand the lifting of the US naval blockade and guarantees that Washington will honour any agreement.
No deal has been announced.
The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone in the Mecca region on Tuesday.
Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Malki announced the interception but did not identify where the drone came from.
The development followed repeated missile and drone incidents involving Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi movement reported that 17 people had been killed over two days.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree denied carrying out attacks on Saudi territory on Tuesday.
An Indian sailor has died after an unidentified aerial object off the coast of Oman struck an India-flagged vessel.
Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the vessel, MSV Al Jusufi, was carrying 14 Indian crew members when the incident occurred.
The Omani Coast Guard rescued 13 sailors. One crew member from Gujarat died from his injuries.
The cause of the incident and those responsible have not been established.
Syrian security authorities said on Tuesday that they had prevented an attack on the Homs oil refinery.
They said two suspects linked to Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement were arrested and explosives intended for the alleged attack were seized.
The claimed Hezbollah connection has not been independently verified. The group has denied similar allegations by Syrian authorities in the past.
The Homs facility is Syria’s only operational oil refinery, while another refinery at Banias is undergoing maintenance.
Saudi Aramco reported a 35 per cent increase in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by higher oil prices and the sale of a stake in a Malaysian refining and petrochemical company.
Net profit rose to $36.3 billion from $26.9 billion a year earlier.
Excluding the asset sale, adjusted net profit increased 9 per cent to $31.2 billion.
Aramco said its average selling price for oil rose to $95.20 a barrel during the quarter, compared with $70.10 a year earlier.
The results come despite attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure and disruptions to regional shipping.
The Embassy of Ireland in Abu Dhabi has advised Irish citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait.
In an Instagram advisory, the embassy urged Irish residents and visitors in the Gulf to register their contact details with Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
It also advised citizens to monitor official travel guidance and embassy announcements.
The warning applies to Irish citizens and is not a general restriction on travel to the UAE.
Air travel across the UAE continues to face cancellations, delays and schedule changes, particularly on selected regional routes.
British Airways was scheduled to resume London-Dubai flights on November 3, while other international airlines are preparing to restore services in the coming weeks.
Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia have reported disruptions on selected routes. Iranian airline services and some flights involving Israel remain suspended.
Not all delays and cancellations are related to the conflict. Passengers should confirm their flight status with their airline before leaving for the airport.
For affected routes, cancellations and airline-specific updates, read the full UAE flight-status report for November 3.