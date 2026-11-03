UAE flights status: List of cancellations, delays and airline resumptions on Nov 3

British Airways returns to Dubai amid regional flight disruptions and delays
Dubai’s winter flight schedule is expanding, with more international airlines preparing to resume services as UAE airports gear up for a busy travel season.
British Airways is scheduled to resume London–Dubai flights today, November 3, marking another step in the gradual return of international services ahead of the winter travel season.
However, regional tensions continue to disrupt air travel, with several airlines reporting cancellations and delays across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have issued updates affecting routes to Saudi Arabia and other regional and international destinations. Here’s the latest on UAE airport arrivals and departures, airline cancellations, delays and suspended routes.
More international airlines are set to resume Dubai flights in November and December. British Airways returns on November 3, followed by Lufthansa, SWISS and Eurowings on November 25, and Austrian Airlines on December 12. Philippine Airlines, Air Astana and Aegean Airlines have already restored services. UAE airport seat capacity reached 7.2 million in October, up 23 per cent from June.
From November, tourists can apply for single-entry and multiple-entry visas through the Visit Dubai website, with GDRFA processing applications. Dubai is also launching the invitation-only Access Club, offering repeat visitors exclusive experiences and benefits. Further membership details are expected.
US strikes Qeshm Island: US forces carried out limited defensive strikes on Iranian targets, including forces allegedly targeting US assets with surface-to-air missiles.
Explosions reported: Iranian media reported five explosions on the island, with residents spotting two aircraft.
Trump warns of further action: He said the US might target Iran’s suspected underground nuclear complex, Pickaxe Mountain. Trump
also said an agreement with Tehran “could happen”.
Vance signals progress: The US vice-president said indirect talks with Iran had made progress.
Iran sets conditions: Tehran wants the US naval blockade lifted and guarantees that Washington will honour any agreement.
Netanyahu urges fresh strikes: The Israeli prime minister reportedly pressed Trump to launch another wave of strikes after the US midterm elections.
Qatar mediates talks: Doha hosted two rounds of discussions with Iranian officials last week, with further talks planned.
Yemen urges UN action: Yemen’s internationally recognised government called for action against alleged Iranian weapons transfers to the Houthis.
Tankers reportedly hit sea mines: Iran’s IRGC said two oil tankers caught fire after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz. UKMTO reported that an unidentified projectile hit a ship, damaging its starboard side. The crew were safe.
Iranian airline flights to and from the UAE, including Iran Airtour services to Dubai, remain suspended until further notice. Emirates and flydubai codeshare flights to Tel Aviv also remain on hold following the September 30 incident involving flight FZ1073, which diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Affected passengers should contact their airline for rebooking and refund options.
Unwind with free yoga before boarding
At Dubai airport? Take a free yoga break before your flight: While waiting for your flight, why not unwind with some yoga or breathwork? Dubai International Airport (DXB) is offering free 20-minute sessions at the D Gates atrium, Terminal 1, on November 7 and 8, from 6pm to 9pm. No booking or prior experience is needed, and passengers can enjoy complimentary Pret A Manger refreshments after their session, subject to availability.
November 3 update: Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) flight-status listings show multiple delays and cancellations affecting arrivals and departures.
November 3: Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) flight-status listings show multiple delays and cancellations affecting arrivals and departures.
Cancelled flights
Flydubai FZ 968 – Moscow (Vnukovo)
Flydubai FZ 1596 – Kathmandu
Saudia SV 552 – Riyadh
flynas XY 209 – Riyadh
Airblue PA 110 – Karachi
flynas XY 203 – Riyadh
flynas XY 217 – Riyadh
Iraqi Airways IA 107 – Erbil
flynas XY 811 – Riyadh
flynas XY 201 – Riyadh
EgyptAir MS 901 – Cairo
Delayed flights
Flydubai FZ 1788 – Krakow
Flydubai FZ 1406 – Budapest
SpiceJet SG 5155 – Amritsar
Emirates EK 226 – San Francisco
Pobeda DP 779 – Kazan (DWC)
Pobeda DP 991 – Moscow (Vnukovo) (DWC)
SpiceJet SG 5060 – Mumbai
UTair UT 715 – Moscow (Vnukovo) (DWC)
Flydubai FZ 998 – Yekaterinburg
Azimuth Airlines A4 6287 – Mineralnye Vody (DWC)
SpiceJet SG 5116 – Ahmedabad
Flydubai FZ 1716 – Minsk
Somon Air SZ 105 – Dushanbe
SpiceJet SG 5111 – New Delhi
Flydubai FZ 992 – St Petersburg
DXB departures: Delays and cancellations
Cancelled flights
EgyptAir MS 902 – Cairo
flynas XY 202 – Riyadh
flynas XY 812 – Riyadh
Iraqi Airways IA 108 – Erbil
Saudia SV 553 – Riyadh
flynas XY 210 – Riyadh
Airblue PA 111 – Karachi
flynas XY 204 – Riyadh
flynas XY 205 – Riyadh
Flydubai FZ 8499 – Asmara
flynas XY 218 – Riyadh
Delayed flights
Azimuth Airlines A4 3088 – Krasnodar (DWC)
SpiceJet SG 5156 – Amritsar
SpiceJet SG 5114 – Mumbai
SpiceJet SG 5112 – New Delhi
Pobeda DP 794 – Moscow (Vnukovo) (DWC)
Pobeda DP 762 – Makhachkala (DWC)
SpiceJet SG 5123 – Jaipur
UTair UT 716 – Moscow (Vnukovo) (DWC)
Pobeda DP 782 – Vladikavkaz (DWC)
Pobeda DP 992 – Moscow (Vnukovo) (DWC)
SpiceJet SG 5106 – New Delhi
Important: These are the flight statuses shown in the airport listings at the time of checking. Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as timings and operational updates can change.
Several flights departing from Abu Dhabi are facing delays, according to the latest airport flight-status updates.
Delayed arrivals
Kochi: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight 3L128 (EY1688) – rescheduled from 7.45am to 8.35am.
Chennai: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight 3L142 (EY1383) – rescheduled from 7.50am to 8.40am.
Tel Aviv: Etihad flight EY610 – rescheduled from 11.15am to noon.
Tel Aviv: Etihad flight EY596 – rescheduled from noon to 12.35pm.
Peshawar: Pakistan International Airlines flight PK217 – rescheduled from 2.40pm to 8pm.
Tunis: Etihad flight EY740 – rescheduled from 7.25pm to 9.15pm.
Delayed departure
Islamabad: Pakistan International Airlines flight PK262 – rescheduled from 3.40pm to 8.50pm.
Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight information before travelling.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Etihad Airways has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and the Saudi cities of Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh through Thursday, November 5, due to regional disruption.
Flights affected:
Dammam: All Abu Dhabi–Dammam flights cancelled.
Riyadh: All Abu Dhabi–Riyadh flights cancelled.
Jeddah: Flights EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604 cancelled.
Passengers are advised to check their flight status on Etihad’s website before travelling, as further changes are possible.
Emirates has reported cancellations on several flights between Dubai and Saudi Arabia, including services to Dammam and Riyadh. Flights to Jeddah show a mix of cancellations and scheduled services, while Medina flights are listed as scheduled or have already arrived.
The following Emirates flights between Dubai and Dammam have been cancelled:
Dubai to Dammam: EK823, EK827 and EK821.
Dammam to Dubai: EK824, EK828 and EK822.
The following Emirates services between Dubai and Riyadh have been cancelled:
Dubai to Riyadh: EK815, EK819 and EK817.
Riyadh to Dubai: EK816, EK820 and EK818.
Emirates services between Dubai and Jeddah show a mix of cancellations and scheduled flights.
Dubai to Jeddah:
EK801: Cancelled.
EK805: Scheduled.
EK803: Scheduled.
Jeddah to Dubai:
EK802: Cancelled.
EK806: Scheduled.
EK804: Scheduled.
Emirates services between Dubai and Medina are listed as scheduled or have already arrived.
Dubai to Medina:
EK807: Arrived.
EK2537: Scheduled.
EK809: Scheduled.
Medina to Dubai:
EK808: Arrived.
EK2538 Scheduled
EK810: Scheduled.
Passengers should check their flight status on the Emirates website before travelling, as schedules may change.
Moscow–Dubai cancellations
For November 3, 2026, the following flight from Moscow Vnukovo to Dubai has been cancelled:
FZ952 – Cancelled
FZ968A – Cancelled
Dubai–Saudi Arabia flights: Scheduled, estimated and arrived services
flydubai continues to operate a mix of scheduled, estimated and arrived services between Dubai and Saudi Arabia, while passengers should check for changes before travelling.
Medina (MED): Dubai-bound FZ8387 and FZ897 are estimated; FZ827 is scheduled. Return flights FZ828 has arrived, FZ8388 is scheduled and FZ898 is estimated.
Ha'il (HAS): FZ925 and FZ926 are scheduled in both directions.
Gassim (ELQ): Dubai-bound FZ871 is scheduled; return flight FZ872 has arrived.
Jeddah (JED): FZ831 has arrived; FZ909 and FZ829 are estimated. Return flights FZ832, FZ910 and FZ830 are scheduled.
Taif (TIF): FZ873 is estimated; return flight FZ874 is scheduled.
Tabuk (TUU): FZ881 and FZ882 are scheduled in both directions.
No flight-status information was available on flydubai's website for the following destinations:
Abha (AHB), AlUla (ULH), Gizan (GIZ), Riyadh (RUH), Jouf (AJF), Nejran (EAM), Neom (NUM), Qaisumah (AQI), The Red Sea (RSI) and Yanbu (YNB).
The absence of flight-status information does not necessarily mean services have been cancelled or suspended. Passengers should check their bookings or contact flydubai for confirmation.
Check the latest flight status on the flydubai website before leaving for the airport.
Monitor airline notifications for last-minute changes.
Contact flydubai if your booking does not show an updated status.
Do not assume a flight is cancelled simply because its status is unavailable.
Flight information is based on the airline's published updates and may change. Further disruptions are possible.
Air Arabia has announced multiple flight cancellations affecting services to and from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The affected routes include destinations in Bangladesh, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and several other countries.
The following flights have been cancelled:
Bangladesh
Abu Dhabi–Chattogram: 3L061
Chattogram–Abu Dhabi: 3L062
Abu Dhabi–Dhaka: 3L063
Dhaka–Abu Dhabi: 3L064
Egypt
Abu Dhabi–Alexandria: 3L401
Alexandria–Abu Dhabi: 3L402
Abu Dhabi–Cairo: 3L424
Abu Dhabi–Cairo (Sphinx): 3L383
Cairo (Sphinx)–Abu Dhabi: 3L384
Jordan
Abu Dhabi–Amman: 3L032
Amman–Abu Dhabi: 3L033
Other destinations
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait: 3L020
Kuwait–Abu Dhabi: 3L021
Abu Dhabi–Colombo: 3L708
Colombo–Abu Dhabi: 3L709
Abu Dhabi–Damascus: 3L504
Damascus–Abu Dhabi: 3L505
Cairo flight update: Flight 3L432 was listed as not yet departed, rather than cancelled.
The following services have been cancelled:
Bangladesh
Sharjah–Chattogram: G9520
Chattogram–Sharjah: G9521
Sharjah–Dhaka: G9514
Dhaka–Sharjah: G9515
Egypt
Sharjah–Alexandria: G9580
Sharjah–Cairo: G9583
Cairo–Sharjah: G9584
Sharjah–Cairo (Sphinx): G9343
Jordan
Sharjah–Amman: G9337
Amman–Sharjah: G9338
Kuwait
Sharjah–Kuwait: G9068, G9124
Kuwait–Sharjah: G9069, G9125
Saudi Arabia
Sharjah–Abha: G9195
Abha–Sharjah: G9196
Sharjah–Jizan: G9398
Jizan–Sharjah: G9399
Sharjah–Riyadh: G9151, G9154
Riyadh–Sharjah: G9152, G9155
Other Middle East destinations
Sharjah–Sohag: G9617
Sharjah–Beirut: G9385
Beirut–Sharjah: G9386
Sharjah–Doha: G9040, G9132, G9027
Doha–Sharjah: G9041, G9133, G9028
Sharjah–Aleppo: G9351
Aleppo–Sharjah: G9352
Sharjah–Damascus: G9363
Damascus–Sharjah: G9364
Other international destinations
Sharjah–Colombo: Not listed in the supplied cancellation update
Sharjah–Malé: G9093
Malé–Sharjah: G9094
Sharjah–Krakow: G9748
Krakow–Sharjah: G9749
Sharjah–Moscow (Domodedovo): G9950, G9956, G9958
Moscow (Domodedovo)–Sharjah: G9957, G9959, G9951
Sharjah–Yekaterinburg: G9881, G9960
Sharjah–Bangkok: G9845
Bangkok–Sharjah: G9846
Sharjah–Entebbe: G9691
Entebbe–Sharjah: G9692
Sharjah–London (Gatwick): G9267
London (Gatwick)–Sharjah: G9268
Passengers should check the latest flight status directly with Air Arabia before travelling, as schedules and operational arrangements may change.
Dubai is preparing for the winter travel rush, with several international airlines announcing plans to restore services in November and December. Some carriers have already resumed flights, while others are preparing to return in the coming weeks.
British Airways – November 3: Scheduled to resume daily London Heathrow–Dubai flights.
Lufthansa – November 25: Plans to restart five weekly flights each from Frankfurt and Munich to Dubai.
SWISS – November 25: Scheduled to restore daily Zurich–Dubai flights.
Eurowings – November 25: Plans to resume daily Berlin–Dubai services.
Austrian Airlines – December 12: Scheduled to restart Vienna–Dubai flights, operating five times a week.
Philippine Airlines – October 21: Returned to Dubai International Airport, joining Cebu Pacific on the Dubai–Manila route. Both airlines operate four weekly flights.
Air Astana: Restored Dubai connections with Kazakhstan, including Almaty.
Aegean Airlines: Resumed Athens–Dubai services.
Dubai is also expected to see up to 36 weekly flights connecting the emirate with European destinations as more services return between late October and December.
While international connections are gradually returning, several airlines have extended their Dubai flight suspensions or postponed planned resumptions.
Singapore Airlines: Flights SQ494 and SQ495 suspended until February 28, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai services suspended until January 31, 2027.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until the end of March 2027.
Finnair: Dubai flights suspended for the 2026/27 winter season.
KLM: Dubai services suspended until March 27, 2027.
Korean Air: Dubai services suspended until further notice.
Virgin Atlantic: No return to Dubai planned before 2027.
ITA Airways: Dubai services remain suspended until November 30. Passengers should check with the airline for confirmation of its December schedule.
Luxair: Its return to Dubai has been postponed to February 2027 at the earliest.
Several international airlines continue to adjust or suspend Saudi Arabia services amid regional airspace restrictions. Key updates include:
IndiGo: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah flights cancelled until November 14.
Air India/Air India Express: Riyadh and Dammam services suspended until November 14; Jeddah until October 31. Eligible passengers can rebook or claim refunds.
Akasa Air: Jeddah flights suspended until November 18 and Riyadh until November 30. Refunds or free rescheduling are available.
Qatar Airways: Riyadh suspension ran until October 25; Jeddah services reduced to four daily flights. Dammam remains suspended.
Oman Air: Riyadh flights suspended until October 31.
SalamAir: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled until October 31.
Air France: Riyadh flights suspended until November 14.
British Airways: Limited Riyadh service, with one daily flight, scheduled to resume November 3. Jeddah services discontinued.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights suspended until January 31, 2027.
Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh flights temporarily suspended, with no resumption date announced.
Delta Air Lines: Atlanta–Riyadh route launch postponed until March 2027.
Lufthansa: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18 and Dammam until November 30. Eurowings plans to resume Jeddah flights on November 12.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 suspended until November 29.
Scoot: Singapore–Jeddah flights cancelled until December 2.
Gulf Air: Has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.
ITA Airways: Riyadh flights cancelled until November 18.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled until November 27.
Kuwait Airways: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until airport operations resume.
Riyadh Air: Some Riyadh flights cancelled until November 5. Eligible passengers travelling up to November 7 can access temporary travel flexibility.
Singapore Airlines: Launch of its non-stop Riyadh service postponed until March 28, 2027.
SriLankan Airlines: Riyadh flights cancelled until November 1.
flyadeal: Riyadh services temporarily shifted to Qassim Airport (ELQ), with bus transfers from Riyadh Bus Station.
Saudia: Riyadh flights operating through Qassim Airport, with bus transfers between the city and airport.
24-hour assistance: King Khalid International Airport offers an 'Ask Me' service across all terminals.
Luggage storage: Storage is available for up to 15 days at the Lost & Found and Baggage offices in domestic and international terminals.
Road travel: Travellers stranded in Saudi Arabia can explore road routes to neighbouring GCC countries.
Intercity buses: Check available Saudi intercity bus services for regional connections.
SAR trains: Passengers travelling between Riyadh and neighbouring cities can check Saudi Arabia's railway network for available services.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
Passengers travelling through the UAE on November 3 are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as delays and cancellations continue to affect services at Dubai International Airport, Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and Sharjah International Airport.
Meanwhile, British Airways is scheduled to resume London–Dubai flights today, marking another step in the gradual return of international services ahead of the winter travel season.
Several airlines, including Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, flydubai, flynas, SpiceJet and Pakistan International Airlines, have reported schedule changes or cancellations across regional and international routes.
The situation remains dynamic, so passengers should check directly with their airlines for the latest updates, rebooking options and departure timings. Allow extra time for airport procedures and travel only after confirming your flight arrangements.