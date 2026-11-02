Dubai introduces new tourism initiatives as airlines prepare for winter travel demand
UAE travel is heading into a busy November, with Dubai preparing for the winter tourism season and more international flights expected to return. New tourism initiatives, including a membership programme for repeat visitors and online visa applications, are also set to boost the emirate’s appeal.
However, regional tensions continue to affect air travel, with delays and cancellations reported across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports. Services to Saudi Arabia remain particularly affected, with Etihad Airways extending cancellations on selected routes until November 5. Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have also reported schedule changes.
Here are the latest UAE flight, airline, tourism and regional travel updates for Monday, November 2.
Dubai tourism: New invitation-only membership club launched for repeat visitors.
Tourist visas: Online applications through Visit Dubai to begin this month.
Airport disruptions: Delays and cancellations reported across DXB, DWC, AUH and Sharjah.
Saudi flights: Services to Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and other cities remain affected.
Airline resumptions: British Airways is scheduled to return on November 3; other carriers have postponed services.
Regional tensions: Developments involving Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, Yemen and Gaza continue.
Dubai has launched the invitation-only Dubai Access Club, offering repeat visitors exclusive benefits and experiences. Further details on eligibility and membership are expected.
From November, tourists will be able to apply for single-entry and multiple-entry visas through the Visit Dubai website. GDRFA Dubai will assess applications and issue visas.
Dubai's departing seat capacity reached 7.2 million in October, up 23 per cent from June. British Airways is scheduled to resume flights on November 3, with up to 36 weekly Dubai-Europe services expected between late October and December.
However, some airlines have delayed their returns:
British Airways: November 3.
Lufthansa: November 25.
SWISS: Revised return date awaited.
Eurowings: Revised return date awaited.
ITA Airways: Suspended until November 30.
Singapore Airlines has also extended the suspension of its SQ494 and SQ495 Dubai services until February 28, 2027, citing the Middle East situation.
Passengers should check directly with their airlines for the latest flight schedules and travel arrangements.
The UAE has called for a diplomatic breakthrough while remaining prepared for further escalation as US President Donald Trump renews threats of military action against Iran.
Speaking at a rally in Iowa, Trump warned that Washington may have to give Tehran “the hammer”, saying the conflict would end “very soon, one way or the other” – through either a deal or military action. Iran has warned that any renewed conflict could last longer. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said talks with mediators on a two-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz were continuing.
Tensions have also risen following reports of tanker explosions and attacks on vessels in the strategic waterway, the targeting of Qatar’s Al Mayeda LNG carrier and Saudi interceptions of Houthi missiles and drones. The Saudi-led coalition has also announced strikes on Houthi-linked military sites in Yemen.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, as a military operation in Hebron in the occupied West Bank entered its 10th day.
Dubai airports are reporting multiple flight delays and cancellations, with services to Saudi Arabia particularly affected. Flights to and from Riyadh and Gassim are among those cancelled, while several international arrivals and departures are delayed.
DXB arrivals: Delays and cancellations
Delayed flights:
Ahmedabad: SpiceJet SG5116 – delayed from 8.50am to 10.09am.
Yekaterinburg: flydubai FZ980 – delayed from 7.45am to 8.36am.
Jeddah: Saudia SV590 – delayed from 4.55am to 6.22am.
Gassim: flydubai FZ872 – delayed from 4.55am to 5.27am.
Cancelled flight:
Riyadh: flynas XY215.
DXB departures: Cancellations
Riyadh:
flynas XY201, XY202, XY210, XY216, XY217 and XY218.
Riyadh Air RX241 and RX243.
Gassim: flynas XY205.
Other destinations:
Tashkent: Uzbekistan Airways HY3254.
Islamabad: Air Sial PF784.
DXB and DWC departures: Delays
Jeddah: Saudia SV591 – delayed from 6am to 7.15am.
Islamabad: Airblue PA211 – delayed from 5am to 6.15am.
Moscow (Vnukovo): Pobeda DP991 – delayed from 6.10pm to 7.32pm (DWC).
Bangkok: flydubai FZ1584 – delayed from 3.30pm to 4.31pm.
Astana: flydubai FZ1396 – delayed from 2.10pm to 3.21pm.
Yekaterinburg: flydubai FZ998 – delayed from 1.40pm to 3.16pm.
Chittagong: flydubai FZ564 – delayed from 12.55pm to 2.08pm.
Amritsar: Air India Express IX107 – delayed from 8.55am to 12.07pm.
What passengers need to know
Check your flight status directly with the airline before leaving for the airport.
Allow extra time for airport procedures and check-in.
Monitor airline notifications for last-minute schedule changes.
Check the correct airport and terminal, particularly for flights departing from Dubai World Central (DWC).
Flight information is based on the schedule details provided and is subject to change.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) is reporting delays to several incoming flights, including services from Tel Aviv, Paris, Lahore, Hyderabad and Indian cities. No delays or cancellations have been reported for departures.
AUH arrivals: Delayed flights
Tel Aviv: Etihad EY600 – delayed from 6am to 6.40am.
Paris: Etihad EY034 – delayed from 6.45am to 7.35am.
Lahore: Etihad EY285 – delayed from 7am to 7.45am.
Hyderabad: Etihad EY353 – delayed from 6.30am to 7.15am.
Thiruvananthapuram: Etihad EY265 – delayed from 6.55am to 7.50am.
Thiruvananthapuram: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L134 – delayed from 7.55am to 8.40am.
Chennai: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L142 – delayed from 7.50am to 8.50am.
Kochi: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L128 – delayed from 7.45am to 8.55am.
Cairo: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L425 – delayed from 8.05am to 12.10pm.
Tel Aviv: Etihad EY610 – delayed from 11.15am to 12.25pm.
Tel Aviv: Etihad EY596 – delayed from 12pm to 12.30pm.
Chicago: Etihad EY010 – delayed from 12.35pm to 1.10pm.
Boston: Etihad EY008 – delayed from 12.55pm to 1.30pm.
Lisbon: Etihad EY100 – delayed from 7.45pm to 8.45pm.
AUH departures
No departure delays or cancellations have been reported.
Passenger advice: Travellers should check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information before heading to the airport, as schedules may change.
Etihad Airways has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and the Saudi cities of Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh through Thursday, November 5, due to regional disruption.
Flights affected:
Dammam: All Abu Dhabi–Dammam flights cancelled.
Riyadh: All Abu Dhabi–Riyadh flights cancelled.
Jeddah: Flights EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604 cancelled.
Passengers are advised to check their flight status on Etihad’s website before travelling, as further changes are possible.
The following Emirates flights between Dubai and Dammam have been cancelled:
Dubai to Dammam: EK823, EK827 and EK821.
Dammam to Dubai: EK824, EK828 and EK822.
The following Emirates services between Dubai and Riyadh have been cancelled:
Dubai to Riyadh: EK815, EK819 and EK817.
Riyadh to Dubai: EK816, EK820 and EK818.
Emirates services between Dubai and Jeddah show a mix of cancellations and scheduled flights.
Dubai to Jeddah:
EK801: Cancelled.
EK805: Scheduled.
EK803: Scheduled.
Jeddah to Dubai:
EK802: Cancelled.
EK806: Scheduled.
EK804: Scheduled.
Emirates services between Dubai and Medina are listed as scheduled or have already arrived.
Dubai to Medina:
EK807: Arrived.
EK2537: Scheduled.
EK809: Scheduled.
Medina to Dubai:
EK808: Scheduled.
EK2538 Scheduled
EK810: Scheduled.
Passengers should check their flight status on the Emirates website before travelling, as schedules may change.
flydubai is operating a mix of scheduled, estimated and arrived services between Dubai and Saudi Arabia, while several flights to Dammam, Riyadh and Abha have been cancelled amid regional disruption.
Passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Dubai–Saudi Arabia flights: Scheduled and estimated services
Medina (MED)
Dubai to Medina: FZ8387 and FZ897 are estimated; FZ827 is scheduled.
Medina to Dubai: FZ828 has arrived; FZ8388 is scheduled; FZ898 is estimated.
Ha'il (HAS)
Dubai to Ha'il: FZ925 is scheduled.
Ha'il to Dubai: FZ926 is scheduled.
Gassim (ELQ)
Dubai to Gassim: FZ871 is scheduled.
Gassim to Dubai: FZ872 has arrived.
Jeddah (JED)
Dubai to Jeddah: FZ831 has arrived; FZ909 and FZ829 are estimated.
Jeddah to Dubai: FZ832, FZ910 and FZ830 are scheduled.
Taif (TIF)
Dubai to Taif: FZ873 is estimated.
Taif to Dubai: FZ874 is scheduled.
flydubai flights cancelled to Saudi Arabia
The following services have been cancelled on November 2, 2026:
Dammam (DMM)
Dubai to Dammam: FZ883, FZ869, FZ863 and FZ867.
Dammam to Dubai: FZ884, FZ870, FZ864 and FZ868.
Riyadh (RUH)
Dubai to Riyadh: FZ847 and FZ855.
Riyadh to Dubai: FZ848 and FZ856.
Abha (AHB)
Dubai to Abha: FZ813.
Abha to Dubai: FZ814.
Tabuk (TUU)
Dubai to Tabuk: FZ881.
Tabuk to Dubai: FZ882.
Saudi routes with no flight-status information
No flight-status information was available on flydubai's website for the following routes:
AlUla (ULH)
Gizan (GIZ)
Jouf (AJF)
Riyadh (RUH)
Nejran (EAM)
Neom (NUM)
Qaisumah (AQI)
The Red Sea (RSI)
Yanbu (YNB)
The absence of flight-status information does not necessarily mean flights have been cancelled or suspended. Passengers should contact flydubai or check their booking directly for confirmation.
What passengers need to know
Check flight status on the flydubai website before travelling.
Monitor airline notifications for last-minute changes.
Contact flydubai if your booking does not show an updated flight status.
Do not assume a flight is cancelled or suspended simply because its status is unavailable.
Flight information is based on the updates provided and may change. Further disruptions are possible.
Air Arabia has cancelled multiple flights operating from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, affecting services to destinations including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Bangladesh, Oman and Russia.
The following flights to and from Abu Dhabi have been cancelled:
Chattogram: Abu Dhabi–Chattogram 3L061 and return flight 3L062.
Cairo (Sphinx): Abu Dhabi–Cairo 3L383 and return flight 3L384.
Kuwait: Abu Dhabi–Kuwait 3L020 and return flight 3L021.
Salalah: Abu Dhabi–Salalah 3L267 and return flight 3L268.
Saudi Arabia
Sharjah–Abha: G9195; Abha–Sharjah: G9196.
Sharjah–Riyadh: G9151 and G9154; Riyadh–Sharjah: G9152 and G9155.
Kuwait
Sharjah–Kuwait: G9068 and G9124.
Kuwait–Sharjah: G9069 and G9125.
Qatar
Sharjah–Doha: G9040 and G9027.
Doha–Sharjah: G9041 and G9028.
Bangladesh
Sharjah–Dhaka: G9514.
Dhaka–Sharjah: G9515.
Egypt
Sharjah–Cairo: G9583.
Cairo–Sharjah: G9584.
Oman
Sharjah–Salalah: G9390.
Salalah–Sharjah: G9391.
Russia
Sharjah–Moscow (Domodedovo): G9950, G9956 and G9958.
Moscow–Sharjah: G9957, G9959 and G9951.
Other international routes
Nairobi: Sharjah–Nairobi G9708; return G9709.
Colombo: Sharjah–Colombo G9587.
Damascus: Sharjah–Damascus G9363; return G9364.
Bangkok: Sharjah–Bangkok G9845; return G9846.
Entebbe: Sharjah–Entebbe G9691; return G9692.
London Gatwick: Sharjah–London Gatwick G9267; return G9268.
Passengers are advised to check their flight status directly with Air Arabia before travelling to the airport, as schedules remain subject to change. All flight numbers listed above were reported as cancelled in the supplied airline status update. Further changes are possible.
Several international airlines continue to adjust or suspend services to Saudi Arabia amid regional airspace restrictions. The following updates cover announced suspension dates and alternative arrangements.
IndiGo: Flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah remain cancelled until November 14, 2026, due to regional airspace restrictions.
Air India and Air India Express: Riyadh and Dammam flights remain suspended until November 14, while Jeddah services are suspended until October 31. Eligible passengers with bookings issued on or before October 24 can opt for flexible rebooking or a full refund.
Akasa Air: Jeddah flights are suspended until November 18, and Riyadh services until November 30. Affected passengers can opt for a full refund within seven days or reschedule without additional charges.
Qatar Airways: Riyadh flights were suspended through October 25. Services to Jeddah have been reduced from seven to four daily flights, while Dammam flights remain suspended.
Oman Air: Flights to and from Riyadh are suspended until October 31.
SalamAir: Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam are cancelled until October 31, citing regional security developments.
Air France: Flights to and from Riyadh are suspended until November 14, 2026.
British Airways: A limited Riyadh service, operating one flight daily, is scheduled to resume on November 3. The airline has discontinued its Jeddah services.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights are suspended until January 31, 2027.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA): Riyadh flights have been temporarily suspended, with no resumption date announced.
Delta Air Lines: The launch of flights between Atlanta and Riyadh has been postponed until March 2027.
Lufthansa: Riyadh flights are suspended until November 18, while Dammam services are suspended through November 30. Eurowings is scheduled to resume Jeddah flights on November 12.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 are suspended until November 29.
Scoot: Flights between Singapore and Jeddah are cancelled until December 2.
Gulf Air: Bahrain's national carrier has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.
ITA Airways: Flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until November 18.
KLM: Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam are cancelled until November 27.
Kuwait Airways: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until operations resume at the airport.
Riyadh Air: Some flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until November 5. Eligible passengers travelling up to November 7 can access temporary travel flexibility. Passengers who booked through travel agents should contact them directly for rebooking or refund assistance.
Singapore Airlines: The launch of its non-stop Riyadh service has been postponed until March 28, 2027.
SriLankan Airlines: Flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until November 1.
flyadeal: All Riyadh services have been temporarily shifted to Qassim Airport (ELQ). The airline is providing bus transfers between Riyadh and Qassim Airport, departing from Riyadh Bus Station.
Saudia: Riyadh services are operating through Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Al Qassim (ELQ), with bus transfers between Riyadh and the alternative airport. Passengers should check their bookings for transfer details.
24-hour assistance: King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) has an 'Ask Me' service across all terminals to answer passenger queries and provide travel updates.
Luggage storage: Passengers can store luggage for up to 15 days at the Lost & Found Office and Baggage Office in the domestic and international terminals.
Road travel: Travellers stranded in Saudi Arabia can explore road routes to neighbouring GCC countries.
Intercity buses: Check available Saudi intercity bus services for regional connections.
SAR trains: Passengers travelling between Riyadh and neighbouring cities can check Saudi Arabia's railway network for available services.
UAE travellers are facing a changing flight situation on November 2, with selected Saudi Arabia routes and several international services affected by cancellations and delays.
At the same time, Dubai is expanding its tourism offering and preparing for the winter travel season, with new visitor benefits, easier visa applications and planned airline resumptions. Passengers should continue to monitor airline announcements and check their bookings before travelling, as regional developments could bring further schedule changes.
Passengers travelling through Dubai International Airport (DXB), Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Sharjah International Airport should check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status, departure times, rebooking options and refund arrangements before setting off.
UAE travellers need to check
Check your flight status directly with the airline before leaving for the airport.
Do not rely solely on earlier schedules, as flight timings and cancellations can change.
Contact your airline for rebooking, refunds or alternative travel arrangements if your flight is cancelled.
Check your departure airport and terminal, particularly when travelling through DXB and DWC.
If flight-status information is unavailable, contact the airline to confirm whether your service is operating.