IndiGo: Flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah remain cancelled until November 14, 2026, due to regional airspace restrictions.

Air India and Air India Express: Riyadh and Dammam flights remain suspended until November 14, while Jeddah services are suspended until October 31. Eligible passengers with bookings issued on or before October 24 can opt for flexible rebooking or a full refund.

Akasa Air: Jeddah flights are suspended until November 18, and Riyadh services until November 30. Affected passengers can opt for a full refund within seven days or reschedule without additional charges.

Qatar Airways: Riyadh flights were suspended through October 25. Services to Jeddah have been reduced from seven to four daily flights, while Dammam flights remain suspended.

Oman Air: Flights to and from Riyadh are suspended until October 31.

SalamAir: Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam are cancelled until October 31, citing regional security developments.

Air France: Flights to and from Riyadh are suspended until November 14, 2026.

British Airways: A limited Riyadh service, operating one flight daily, is scheduled to resume on November 3. The airline has discontinued its Jeddah services.

Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights are suspended until January 31, 2027.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA): Riyadh flights have been temporarily suspended, with no resumption date announced.

Delta Air Lines: The launch of flights between Atlanta and Riyadh has been postponed until March 2027.

Lufthansa: Riyadh flights are suspended until November 18, while Dammam services are suspended through November 30. Eurowings is scheduled to resume Jeddah flights on November 12.

Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 are suspended until November 29.

Scoot: Flights between Singapore and Jeddah are cancelled until December 2.

Gulf Air: Bahrain's national carrier has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.

ITA Airways: Flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until November 18.

KLM: Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam are cancelled until November 27.

Kuwait Airways: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until operations resume at the airport.

Riyadh Air: Some flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until November 5. Eligible passengers travelling up to November 7 can access temporary travel flexibility. Passengers who booked through travel agents should contact them directly for rebooking or refund assistance.

Singapore Airlines: The launch of its non-stop Riyadh service has been postponed until March 28, 2027.