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Sheikh Hamdan launches three initiatives to boost Dubai's global tourism competitiveness

New measures include tourism loyalty programme, easier visas, integrated digital services

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Tourists take photos near the Burj Khalifa in downtown Dubai.
Tourists take photos near the Burj Khalifa in downtown Dubai.
AP

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, on Sunday launched three major initiatives aimed at strengthening the emirate's tourism competitiveness and cementing its position among the world's top three tourist destinations.

The initiatives focus on introducing a citywide tourism loyalty programme, streamlining tourist visa applications and creating an integrated digital platform offering visitors easier access to essential information and government services.

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The measures are designed to facilitate tourist arrivals, strengthen visitors' engagement with Dubai and deliver a seamless, innovative travel experience.

Under the first initiative, Dubai will introduce a unified, citywide tourism loyalty programme, allowing frequent visitors to benefit from exclusive privileges and offers across the emirate.

The programme is expected to encourage repeat visits and strengthen Dubai's appeal as a preferred destination for international travellers.

The second initiative will enable tourists to apply for visas directly through the Visit Dubai platform, with options for single-entry and multiple-entry visas, subject to eligibility requirements and relevant approvals.

The move is aimed at simplifying the visa application process by providing travellers with a more convenient digital channel for obtaining entry permits.

The third initiative involves developing an integrated digital platform bringing together the information and services visitors need in one place.

Introduced as part of the Shared Digital Channels initiative, the platform will expand the services available through the official Visit Dubai website to include government services, such as tourist visa applications.

By integrating tourism information with essential government services, the initiative seeks to simplify travel planning and improve the overall visitor experience.

Together, the three initiatives represent a further step in Dubai's efforts to strengthen its tourism ecosystem, enhance the emirate's international competitiveness and reinforce its ambition to rank among the world's top three tourism destinations.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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