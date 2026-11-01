Dubai introduces world's first city-led tourism membership programme

Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai aims to boost its appeal as a leading global tourism destination
Dubai will allow visitors to apply for tourist visas through its official tourism website, Visit Dubai, from November 2026, as part of two new initiatives announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
The changes will also include the launch of Dubai Access Club, an invitation-only membership programme offering exclusive benefits and experiences to repeat visitors.
Under the new visa service, travellers will be able to apply for single-entry and multiple-entry tourist visas through Visit Dubai. Further visa categories are planned for the future.
The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) will continue to assess applications and issue visas. Further details of the service are expected to be announced later.
The two initiatives are being developed by GDRFA Dubai, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Digital Dubai under the Shared Digital Channels Initiative, which brings government services together through unified digital platforms.
The Dubai Access Club will be open to invited members and offer exclusive experiences, services and benefits designed to encourage repeat visits.
The programme aims to make returning to Dubai easier for frequent visitors while giving them access to offers and experiences through a membership platform.
The new visa application option forms part of a wider effort to integrate government services into Visit Dubai.
The website already provides information and tools for visitors planning their trips, including attractions, experiences, ticket bookings, events and itineraries. The integration will allow travellers to access these services and apply for visas through one platform rather than navigating multiple websites and applications.
Sheikh Hamdan said the initiatives were intended to improve different stages of the visitor journey and support Dubai's ambition to rank among the world's top three destinations for business and leisure under the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.
Tourism is a key part of the emirate's economy, he said, adding that technology, innovation and public-private partnerships would help attract investment and support long-term growth.
Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of DET, said the measures were aimed at removing barriers for visitors, creating greater value and encouraging people to return to Dubai.
GDRFA Dubai Director General Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri said the visa service would simplify access to government procedures while maintaining security and efficiency.
Digital Dubai Director General Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori said the integration was part of efforts to make government services more connected and accessible through unified digital platforms.
Sheikh Hamdan approved the Shared Digital Channels Initiative in February 2025. Led by Digital Dubai, it aims to bring public and private sector services together across seven unified platforms.
The initiative also uses technologies such as artificial intelligence to personalise services and anticipate users' needs.