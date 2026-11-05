Dubai's new tourism club offers five-year visas, hotel upgrades and exclusive perks

Duncan O'Rourke, Chief Executive Officer, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, Accor, said: “The most successful destinations create lasting relationships with their visitors, not just memorable trips. ‘Dubai Access Club’ is a strong example of how data, technology and partnership can come together to make travel more seamless, personalised and rewarding. By recognising repeat visitors and making it easier for them to return, the programme strengthens affinity with the destination while creating new opportunities for hospitality brands to deliver richer, more connected guest experiences. We are proud to support an initiative that reflects Dubai’s continued leadership in innovation and tourism.”