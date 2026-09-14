ATM 2026 showcase highlights tourist support, mountain rescue and cyber safety tools
Dubai: Dubai Police showcased a range of smart security, rescue and tourist support services at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, highlighting how technology and policing help create a safer and more seamless experience for visitors to Dubai.
Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, visited the force’s stand at Dubai World Trade Centre, where he reviewed digital solutions, smart security technologies and communication channels designed to enhance tourist safety and improve access to police services.
Among the key services featured at the stand were the Tourist Support service, Mountain Rescue operations in Hatta, Smart Police Station (SPS) services, the Lost and Found system, the e-Crime platform and Dubai Police’s cybercrime awareness hub.
Al Marri said Dubai Police’s participation in the international travel and tourism event reflects its commitment to engaging with specialised global exhibitions and showcasing Dubai’s advanced approach to tourist security.
He said the use of modern technologies and digital solutions to deliver proactive, accessible police services supports Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading tourism and business destinations.
The tourist support service, available through Dubai Police’s website and smart app, enables visitors to submit enquiries, feedback and comments directly to Dubai Police.
Requests are linked to the tourist police operations room, where a specialised team provides assistance and responds to enquiries around the clock, helping visitors enjoy a safe and comfortable stay in the emirate.
Dubai Police also highlighted the mountain rescue service operated by Hatta police station, which protects visitors exploring Hatta’s mountainous and tourist areas.
The specialised team provides rapid emergency response and conducts search and rescue operations in rugged terrain. It comprises trained police personnel equipped to deal with a variety of mountain environments and emergency situations.
The unit is supported by specialised vehicles and rescue equipment that allow teams to reach difficult locations quickly and carry out rescue missions efficiently. It also helps secure tourism and sporting events in Hatta.
Visitors were introduced to Dubai Police's Smart Police Stations, which provide access to a wide range of police services through self-service channels without the need to visit a traditional police station.
The stations operate around the clock and allow customers to complete transactions quickly and conveniently.
Dubai Police showcased its lost and found system, which helps residents and visitors report lost items or hand in found property through a streamlined digital process.
The service facilitates the recovery and return of belongings while improving communication between the public and police.
The stand also featured the e-Crime platform, Dubai Police’s online channel for reporting cybercrime and internet-related offences.
The platform enables users to submit reports electronically, helping authorities respond more quickly to cyber threats and online crimes.
Dubai Police highlighted its cybercrime awareness hub, which provides educational content and guidance on online safety, digital fraud and cyber threats.
The initiative aims to raise public awareness and help visitors protect themselves from online scams and cybercrime.
Al Marri described ATM as an important platform that brings together decision-makers, experts and tourism professionals from around the world.
He said the event provides an opportunity to showcase Dubai’s experience in integrating security and tourism, strengthen cooperation with partners and exchange expertise and best practices that support the continued development of tourist security services.
Throughout the exhibition, Dubai Police is also hosting awareness sessions on tourist safety, introducing visitors to services and tools that help them enjoy a safe and positive stay in the emirate.