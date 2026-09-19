Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The VX Guidelines mark a significant step forward in how we deliver consistent and compelling visitor journeys across Abu Dhabi. They bring greater clarity and consistency to how we present the emirate’s wide range of diverse experiences, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination defined by exceptional, world-class offerings and accelerating progress towards our Tourism Strategy 2030 ambitions.”