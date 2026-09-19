Standards cover airports, hotels, museums, malls and other key visitor touchpoints
Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has released comprehensive Visitor Experience (VX) Guidelines to set a benchmark of excellence across 11 key visitor touchpoints.
The guidelines provide culture and tourism stakeholders across the emirate with clear standards and expectations to ensure consistent and exceptional visitor experiences.
The 11 touchpoints are cultural sites; museums; mobility; attractions; hospitality; tour guides and tour operators; visitor information; events; cruise terminal; airport; and malls. By adopting and adhering to the VX Guidelines, the touchpoints will collectively uphold a uniform level of quality and service.
The guidelines provide a common reference point shaping the Abu Dhabi brand. They were developed in collaboration with internal and external stakeholders to ensure a clear, consistent roadmap anchored in practical industry expertise.
The guidelines were further refined and validated through rigorous alignment with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council.
These initiatives support Abu Dhabi's long-term vision of delivering seamless, world-class visitor experiences that exceed expectations across every stage of the visitor journey, from trip planning to departure.
Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The VX Guidelines mark a significant step forward in how we deliver consistent and compelling visitor journeys across Abu Dhabi. They bring greater clarity and consistency to how we present the emirate’s wide range of diverse experiences, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination defined by exceptional, world-class offerings and accelerating progress towards our Tourism Strategy 2030 ambitions.”
Eng Fahad Ghareeb Al Shamsi, Acting Secretary-General, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, said: “The Abu Dhabi Visitor Experience Guidelines represent a significant strategic step towards reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global tourism destination. By establishing clear, high-quality standards at every visitor touchpoint, the guidelines ensure a unified and distinctive experience that reflects the emirate’s commitment to excellence and quality across all its services.
They further strengthen the capabilities of frontline professionals and ensure that tourism practices are aligned with the highest international standards positively enhancing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a world-class tourism hub.
The guidelines also help to unify the efforts of the public and private sectors in delivering seamless, integrated tourism services, reflecting the emirate’s visionary leadership in investing in both human and physical infrastructure to elevate the visitor experience and enhance visitor satisfaction.”
The guidelines have been rolled out to key stakeholders across Abu Dhabi’s tourism and culture sectors. DCT Abu Dhabi will be working closely with stakeholders to ensure cohesive implementation of the guidelines, and is conducting audits and compliance checks as the rollout expands.